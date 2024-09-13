Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders are live!
Who said Friday the 13th is all about bad luck? Not today, as the iPhone 16 pre-orders are live!
The wait is finally over and the iPhone 16 (with its focus on Apple Intelligence) is one step closer to landing in your hands.
If you act swiftly enough, you could be among the very first users to give the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro a try exactly one week from now on September 20, when it is expected to hit the shelves.
… are available on apple.com, at select US carriers and in the redesigned Apple Store app.
As you probably already know, Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come.
It will be available throughout the iPhone 16 lineup and on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to US English. It's expected that additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year, including Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.
Apple Specialists can help customers choose the right model for them, set up, and activate their new iPhone with select US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and for the first time, Boost Mobile – all done directly at Apple.
The latest Apple smartphone is, of course, waiting for you at T-Mobile.
To qualify, customers must purchase an iPhone 16 device on a 36-month installment plan with 0% APR, with monthly payments of up to $44.45. For well-qualified customers, no down payment is required, but others may need one. Taxes on the full retail price and a $35 activation or upgrade fee per line are also required.
To get the discount, customers must trade in an eligible smartphone with a minimum trade-in value of $180 for up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro models, or between $130-$179 for up to $830 off the iPhone 16 series. The trade-in offer requires a postpaid unlimited voice and data plan, starting at $75.99 per month, before taxes and fees. Data speeds may slow during network congestion, and some plans, such as Value Plus, are not eligible for this promotion.
Some say the iPhone 16 is not the substantial update many were hoping for, but there isn't a shortage of goodies; like the new Camera Control Button that makes the iPhone 16 easier to use as a dedicated camera. Later this year, Apple will introduce visual intelligence, enabling faster learning about objects and places.
When purchasing directly from Apple, customers can receive personalized assistance from an Apple Specialist, both in-store and online, to help with buying and setting up their new devices. For those interested in AirPods, Apple offers engraving options with a combination of emoji, text, and numbers. Apple Watch buyers can customize their style with a range of case materials, finishes, and band options.
Customers can get up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 lineup when trading in their old device through select U.S. carriers. New Boost Mobile customers can receive up to $1,000 in credit without a trade-in, or even more credit toward their service plan with a trade-in at Apple.
Apple's Trade In program allows shoppers to receive credit toward an upgrade or an Apple Gift Card for future purchases. Customers using the Apple Card can pay for their iPhone 16, Apple Watch, AirPods, and eligible accessories in monthly installments with 0% APR and earn 3% Daily Cash back.
Apple has also introduced "Personal Setup online," providing one-on-one sessions with an Apple Specialist to assist customers with data transfer, settings customization, exploring iOS 18, and using Apple apps.
Apple's latest handsets, all four of them:
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
The $999iPhone 16 Pro starts from $41.62/mo. for 24 months, while the bigger 16 Pro Max that costs $1,199 can be obtained for $49.96/mo. for 24 months. The "vanilla" iPhone 16 (starting from $799) can be yours for as low as $33.29 per month for 24 months, while the bigger iPhone 16 Plus ($899) will cost you $37.45/mo for 2 years.
By shopping directly at Apple, customers can learn about Apple Intelligence – the personal intelligence system built for iPhone, iPad, and Mac – from Apple Specialists, and get help choosing from a variety of financing options and carrier deals for a seamless upgrade experience.
– Apple's newsroom article, September, 2024
Up to $1,000 in credit
Is the iPhone 16 Pro the one to get? | Image source – Apple
The iPhone once again proves its value – when customers trade in an old device, they can get $180 to $650 in credit (when trading in iPhone 12 or higher), or up to $1,000 in credits to put toward iPhone 16 Pro with a carrier promotion.
Apple Specialists can help customers choose the right model for them, set up, and activate their new iPhone with select US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and for the first time, Boost Mobile – all done directly at Apple.
iPhone 16 at T-Mobile
The latest Apple smartphone is, of course, waiting for you at T-Mobile.
Starting September 13, new and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can take advantage of various iPhone 16 offers. Customers can get an iPhone 16 Pro for free (or up to $1,000 off any iPhone 16 model) with an eligible trade-in on Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plans, which also offer the benefit of upgrading every year. On Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus, customers can receive an iPhone 16 for free (or up to $830 off any model) with a trade-in. Additionally, families can get four free iPhone 16s and four voice lines for just $25 per line when trading in four eligible devices.
For a limited time, customers who switch to Go5G Next or Go5G Plus from eligible carriers will receive $200 back for each new line, up to four lines. T-Mobile for Business customers on Business Unlimited plans can get an iPhone 16 Pro for free (or up to $1,000 off any iPhone 16 model) when adding or upgrading a line and trading in an eligible device, or $730 off any iPhone 16 model when adding a line without a trade-in. Customers can also purchase a new Apple Watch and get $300 off a second one when adding a new watch line. All these offers are available through 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax.
iPhone 16 at Verizon
Verizon users can receive up to $540 promo credit ($360 on postpaid Unlimited Plus or $540 on Unlimited Ultimate) when they add a new smartphone line with your own 4G/5G smartphone. Promo credit applied over 36 months
Verizon offers the iPhone 16 Pro Max for as low as $5.55/mo (down from $33.33/mo) for 36 months, but an eligble trade-in, an Unlimited Ultimate plan is required, as is a new line as well.
Same goes for the iPhone 16 Pro, but it can go to $0.00/mo., which is even nicer.
iPhone 16 at AT&T
Next in line is AT&T and the promise of up to $1000 on the iPhone 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max; the "vanilla" iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can see up to $830 in discounts.
AT&T's offers are available in select locations and require the activation of a new line or an upgrade of an existing line.
More than just the iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are ready for action. | Image source – Apple
Of course, you can pre-order more than just the iPhone 16: there's also the black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Apple Watch Series 10, the AirPods 4 (with or without Active Noise Cancellation), and AirPods Max in midnight, starlight, blue, orange, and purple.
Some say the iPhone 16 is not the substantial update many were hoping for, but there isn't a shortage of goodies; like the new Camera Control Button that makes the iPhone 16 easier to use as a dedicated camera. Later this year, Apple will introduce visual intelligence, enabling faster learning about objects and places.
Benefits of purchasing directly from Apple
The iPhone 16 line is powered by the A18 and A18 Pro chip. | Image source – Apple
