All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect

6x periscope zoom camera

6.69-inch display with thinner bezels

Titanium frame

Programmable Action Button

Higher, $1,199 starting price

Larger 4,852 mAh (+12%) battery

3nm Apple A17 chipset

Up to 2TB storage

USB-C port





iPhone 15 Pro line may look like this: The biggest iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max changes will be the addition of a periscope zoom camera and the removal of the mute switch for the sake of an Action Button, both for the first time on an iPhone. The Action Button - with Accessibility, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Translate, or Voice Memo functions - could be similar to the one Apple has on its Watch Ultra and the cases for the new Pro line may look like this:









Coming five years after flagship Androids got the goods, the iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope zoom camera is still not expected to be up there with the best of them, at least as far as zoom levels and sensor resolution are concerned.





At up to 6x optical zoom magnification, with a 12MP 1/3" sensor and f/2.8 aperture, Apple still needs to do some catching up to the 10x zoom of the Galaxy S23 Ultra , or the 50MP periscope zoom camera sensor of the Oppo Find X6 Pro that beats Samsung in low-light zoom photos. Apple is reportedly going to add Sensor Shift image stabilization, too, but we'd wait to see how it processes zoom shots before we make any conclusions on hardware alone.





iPhone 15 Pro Max feature will be the move to titanium for the frame instead of the stainless steel that Apple uses now on the Pro models. It will allow for much thinner bezels and much lighter phone, as, let's face it, the iPhone 15 Pro Max by at least $100, though.



The other big new feature will be the move to titanium for the frame instead of the stainless steel that Apple uses now on the Pro models. It will allow for much thinner bezels and much lighter phone, as, let's face it, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is quite a heavy and blocky chubster. Adding a periscope zoom camera kit and a larger 4,852 mAh (+12%) battery would've increased the 15 Pro Max's weight even further, so Apple had little choice but to lighten it up with more premium materials. Together, all this new hardware and design features are expected to raise the base price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by at least $100, though.

The smaller iPhone 15 Pro will have similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max upgrades - Action Button, titanium frame, thinner bezels, bigger battery, new Apple A17 chipset, and USB-C port - but won't have place for its periscope zoom camera, driving an even wider specs gap wedge in the 2023 iPhone models, this time between the Pro and Pro Max versions. All that titanium is expected to cost you more here, too, but may lead to lighter iPhone 15 Pro!





48MP camera

Dynamic Island cutout

4nm Apple A16 chipset

Larger 4,912 mAh (+14%) battery on an iPhone so far

Faster LPDDR5 RAM

Brighter M12 OLED display

USB-C port





The big new iPhone 15 Plus feature could be the 48MP camera with a 65% larger sensor from last year's Pro line. It should offer better image quality and allow the phone to achieve more detailed 2x zoom photos, as it crops from the main sensor.





While the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to keep the low 60Hz refresh rate display of its predecessor, it will use Samsung's modern M12 OLED display generation across the lineup, making for a much brighter panel compared to the 14 Plus. Moreover, Apple is expected to get rid of the notch on its cheaper phone models, too, and include the Dynamic Island cutout on the Plus version as well.





The 15 Plus should also ship with the largest battery ever on an iPhone, reportedly a 4,912 mAh unit. On paper, this should also mean the best battery life on an iPhone, but the iPhone 15 Plus will ship with the 4nm Apple A16 processor instead of the new 3nm A17 with 15% lower power consumption. Moreover, the display will still be of the power-hungry LTPS variety, so the iPhone 15 Pro Max may ultimately trump the 15 Plus in terms of battery life as well.





Dynamic Island display cutout

48MP camera

4nm Apple A16 chipset

Larger 3,877 mAh (+18%) battery

Faster LPDDR5 RAM

Brighter screen

USB-C port





The biggest iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 changes are expected to be the 48MP camera from the 14 Pro line, a much larger battery, and a more luminant screen with the Dynamic Island cutout heretofore reserved for the Pro models.





At 18% more and 3,877 mAh, this will be the biggest bump in size across the 2023 iPhone line percentagewise. Granted, the iPhone 15 will still reportedly come with a slow 60Hz refresh rate display with higher power draw than the LTPO one on the iPhone 15 Pro, but it could be brighter thanks to the upgrade to an M12 Samsung OLED display generation, just like on the Pro line.



