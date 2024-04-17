Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The iPhone 14 is a 'grade A' bargain at this phenomenal price with 1-year warranty

By
Deals
The iPhone 14 is a 'grade A' bargain at this phenomenal price with 1-year warranty
Do you want to buy a budget-friendly iPhone today but refuse to settle for the "bezelicious" third-gen iPhone SE or continue to wait for a fourth edition that may or may not arrive in 2024 with a radical new design? The equally old but far better-looking iPhone 14 could be the right device for you... if you hurry and get it as a deeply discounted refurb from Woot before the Amazon-owned e-tailer inevitably runs out of inventory.

Apple iPhone 14

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2532 x 1170 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, Multiple Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included
$474 99
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 14

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2532 x 1170 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, Midnight Color, Renewed
Buy at Amazon


Originally priced at $799 and up (in brand-new condition, of course), the compact 6.1-inch handset with a reasonably powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor under the hood can currently be yours for a whopping 325 bucks less than that. Most of the usual risks associated with purchasing refurbished mobile devices don't really apply here, mind you, as Woot includes a cool 1-year warranty with these "grade A" units.

You are also promised "like-new" functionality if you decide to pull the trigger at $474.99 while you can, as well as a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity. What more could you possibly want from a technically not-new iPhone 14? If your answer is 256GB storage instead of the 128 gigs provided by Woot, it might be wise to go to Amazon and order one such "renewed" unit at only $60 more.

The downside of opting for that latter deal is there are no details on a valid US warranty, and perhaps even worse, the sales and shipments are not actually handled by Amazon itself but rather a third-party merchant that's arguably less trustworthy than Woot.

As for the non-Pro and non-Plus iPhone 14, that's still one of the best phones hardcore Apple fans can buy, as highlighted in our in-depth review from 2022 that remains (largely) as true today as a year and a half ago or so. We loved this device for its exceptionally bright display, solid battery life, and more than respectable overall camera performance, three qualities that undeniably stand the test of time... in the sub-$500 market segment.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

