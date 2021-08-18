We just got the biggest iPhone 14 Pro Max periscope zoom camera hint

We just got the biggest iPhone 14 Pro Max periscope zoom camera hint1
It's happened so many times before that we lost count, but have no doubt that an iPhone Pro Max with folded zoom of the 4x (Pixel 6) to 10x (Galaxy S21 Ultra) optical magnification kind is on the horizon. According to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the periscope zoom will arrive in the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and will be the defining features of the 2022 models.
As if to confirm that it is working on folded optics for its future iPhones, an slew of Apple patents just became public, detailing all the features and peculiarities inherent to a periscope zoom the way we see it on current flagship phones.
What's even more intriguing is that the pack of 53 patents include periscope magnification technology for the presumable the upcoming Apple AR/VR glasses, too, not just components and principles of action for an iPhone periscope zoom camera.
Unfortunately, the Apple Glass device is rumored for appear at WWDC next year, so there is still a lot of time to wait before we see its zooming technology in action.