Apple bumps the iPhone 14 Pro Max battery replacement price by 45%





iPhone 14 Pro Max battery replacement price









This is a 45% iPhone 14 battery repair price increase, even though some of the models, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, actually have slightly smaller battery capacity than their predecessor.





Of course, if you sign up to AppleCare+ at $13.50 a month for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you will have unlimited repairs when the year of warranty expires, whereas until recently you only had the right for two annual repairs.





This sum also brings loss and theft protection, but, in the case of batteries at least, it may not be necessary as they are now produced to last at least 800 full cycles before battery degradation starts to creep in.





That's quite a bit of years and the phone will be good as new for a $129 battery swap then, so the $40 increase in price can be chalked off to Apple's moving in mysterious ways to protect its profit margins.









Apple, as we know, takes baby steps in all upgrade directions, though, as it rightfully concludes that putting all of the latest technologies in the latest iPhones would give little reasons for its fans to upgrade in two years or so as they see how the already prolonged upgrade cycle is wreaking havoc in Android phone makers' profit margins.