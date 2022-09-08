 Besides a free iPhone 14 offer, Verizon rolls out exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone data plan - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Besides a free iPhone 14 offer, Verizon rolls out exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone data plan

Verizon Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Besides a free iPhone 14 offer, Verizon rolls out exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone data plan
While AT&T and T-Mobile announced free iPhone 14 Pro deal with trade-ins and plan subscriptions, Verizon offers it only for switchers and kept its usual $800 trade-in offer than only nets you free iPhone 14. It, however, celebrated the iPhone 14 announcement in unorthodox manner by unveiling a dedicated iPhone data plan.

That's right, the new One Unlimited for iPhone is exclusive to Verizon customers and bundles a number of Apple services with the carrier's award-winning network coverage, but there will be other freebies when the iPhone 14 preorders start on Friday.

AT&T iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for just $99, or $1000 off

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T for $1000 off when trading in an eligible smartphone, on a qualifying installment and a qualifying Unlimited plan (basically every unlimited plan other than the Unlimited Value Plus plan).
$1000 off (91%) Trade-in
$99
$1099
Buy at AT&T

Save with Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro Max One Unlimited iPhone plan offer

Verizon has a new and exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone plan bundle with the 14 Pro Max. Get Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+) all in one plan, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to boot. Switchers get a free iPhone 14 Pro or $1000 off the 14 Pro Max.
$1000 off (91%) Trade-in
$99
$1099
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1000 discount with Magenta Max

T-Mobile also offers up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or the equivalent Sprint plan.
$1000 off (91%) Trade-in
$99
$1099
Buy at T-Mobile

The iPhone 14 Pro Max can be traded down by up to $720 at Apple

Apple doesn't offer many deals on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, save for its less than generous $720 trade-in for the next best iPhone models.
Trade-in
$1099
Buy at Apple

Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan prices and perks


  • $90 for a single, $50 per line for four lines
  • Free Apple One service bundle

If you sign up for Verizon's paper-free billing and Auto Pay features, one line of the new Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan will cost you $90/month, while four lines on a family hookup will be $50/month per line. 

This ranks it the second most expensive Verizon unlimited 5G plan, though it does come $20 less as a family affair than the top Get More plan with 50GB hotspot data. Here are all the Apple iPhone 14 perks you would get on the new One Unlimited plan, according to Verizon:

  • One Unlimited for iPhone is the only phone plan in the U.S. with Apple One - Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ - all bundled together.
  • Get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets One Unlimited for iPhone and has a connected device.
  • Up to five other people can access Apple One at no additional cost.
  • Unlimited high-speed data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which now reaches more than 152 million people around the country.
  • Available for new and existing customers with new and existing iPhones or Android devices.

In addition, on the iPhone 14 preorder start date of September 9, Verizon and Apple will reveal new Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade first looks, as well as "limited drops each day for customers to experience the new Apple iPhone 14 and the One Unlimited Plan for iPhone" in the form of freebies that we will keep you posted about.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Bose reveals QuietComfort Earbuds II, the earbuds with the ‘world's best noise cancellation’
Bose reveals QuietComfort Earbuds II, the earbuds with the ‘world's best noise cancellation’
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
iPhone 14 transitions to eSIM: all your questions answered
iPhone 14 transitions to eSIM: all your questions answered
Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selling point (iPhone 14 Pro)
Impressive! Apple turned what would've been a drawback for Google and Samsung into an absolute selling point (iPhone 14 Pro)
Don't expect RCS support in iMessage; buy your mom an iPhone instead
Don't expect RCS support in iMessage; buy your mom an iPhone instead

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless