Besides a free iPhone 14 offer, Verizon rolls out exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone data plan





That's right, the new One Unlimited for iPhone is exclusive to Verizon customers and bundles a number of Apple services with the carrier's award-winning network coverage, but there will be other freebies when the iPhone 14 preorders start on Friday.





AT&T iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for just $99, or $1000 off Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T for $1000 off when trading in an eligible smartphone, on a qualifying installment and a qualifying Unlimited plan (basically every unlimited plan other than the Unlimited Value Plus plan). $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at AT&T Save with Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro Max One Unlimited iPhone plan offer Verizon has a new and exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone plan bundle with the 14 Pro Max. Get Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+) all in one plan, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to boot. Switchers get a free iPhone 14 Pro or $1000 off the 14 Pro Max. $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at Verizon T-Mobile iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1000 discount with Magenta Max T-Mobile also offers up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or the equivalent Sprint plan. $1000 off (91%) Trade-in $99 $1099 Buy at T-Mobile The iPhone 14 Pro Max can be traded down by up to $720 at Apple Apple doesn't offer many deals on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, save for its less than generous $720 trade-in for the next best iPhone models. Trade-in $1099 Buy at Apple

Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan prices and perks





$90 for a single, $50 per line for four lines

Free Apple One service bundle





If you sign up for Verizon's paper-free billing and Auto Pay features, one line of the new Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan will cost you $90/month, while four lines on a family hookup will be $50/month per line.





This ranks it the second most expensive Verizon unlimited 5G plan , though it does come $20 less as a family affair than the top Get More plan with 50GB hotspot data. Here are all the Apple iPhone 14 perks you would get on the new One Unlimited plan, according to Verizon:





One Unlimited for iPhone is the only phone plan in the U.S. with Apple One - Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ - all bundled together.

Get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets One Unlimited for iPhone and has a connected device.

Up to five other people can access Apple One at no additional cost.

Unlimited high-speed data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which now reaches more than 152 million people around the country.

Available for new and existing customers with new and existing iPhones or Android devices.



In addition, on the iPhone 14 preorder start date of September 9, Verizon and Apple will reveal new Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade first looks, as well as "limited drops each day for customers to experience the new Apple iPhone 14 and the One Unlimited Plan for iPhone" in the form of freebies that we will keep you posted about.