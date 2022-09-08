Besides a free iPhone 14 offer, Verizon rolls out exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone data plan
While AT&T and T-Mobile announced free iPhone 14 Pro deal with trade-ins and plan subscriptions, Verizon offers it only for switchers and kept its usual $800 trade-in offer than only nets you free iPhone 14. It, however, celebrated the iPhone 14 announcement in unorthodox manner by unveiling a dedicated iPhone data plan.
In addition, on the iPhone 14 preorder start date of September 9, Verizon and Apple will reveal new Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade first looks, as well as "limited drops each day for customers to experience the new Apple iPhone 14 and the One Unlimited Plan for iPhone" in the form of freebies that we will keep you posted about.
That's right, the new One Unlimited for iPhone is exclusive to Verizon customers and bundles a number of Apple services with the carrier's award-winning network coverage, but there will be other freebies when the iPhone 14 preorders start on Friday.
Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan prices and perks
- $90 for a single, $50 per line for four lines
- Free Apple One service bundle
If you sign up for Verizon's paper-free billing and Auto Pay features, one line of the new Verizon One Unlimited for iPhone plan will cost you $90/month, while four lines on a family hookup will be $50/month per line.
This ranks it the second most expensive Verizon unlimited 5G plan, though it does come $20 less as a family affair than the top Get More plan with 50GB hotspot data. Here are all the Apple iPhone 14 perks you would get on the new One Unlimited plan, according to Verizon:
- One Unlimited for iPhone is the only phone plan in the U.S. with Apple One - Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ - all bundled together.
- Get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets One Unlimited for iPhone and has a connected device.
- Up to five other people can access Apple One at no additional cost.
- Unlimited high-speed data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which now reaches more than 152 million people around the country.
- Available for new and existing customers with new and existing iPhones or Android devices.
