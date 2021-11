Apple's iPhone 14 and rumored AR headset could both feature Wi-Fi 6e if the company secures enough components

Apple struggles with demand for the iPhone 13





However, in the end, the Cupertino company could secure enough Wi-Fi 6e chips. Apple wasn’t hit as hard as other manufacturers by the chip shortage crisis. It was able to secure enough components for its iPhone 13 launch, while other companies like Samsung delayed the release of phones like the Galaxy S21 FE due to the crisis.Still, Apple is also suffering from chip shortages. Recently, CEO of Apple Tim Cook revealed that the company will lose $6 billion in Q4 of 2021 because of the supply constraints.The iPhone 13 phones are already showing signs of Apple not being able to keep up with demand, as shipping times have gotten much longer than before. Currently, shipping time for the new iPhones in the US takes from two to four weeks. This is very unusual for Apple, as the company has a habit of having plenty of devices in stock in order to cope with demand.Hopefully, Apple will secure enough chips soon and bring the shipping times of the iPhone back to normal. Reports state that the company has even started using components for its iPhone production that were originally intended for iPads . This way the company hopes to restock its phones faster. Time will tell when the chip crisis will end. Analyzers suggest that the shortages will be a problem next year too.