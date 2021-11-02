Apple reportedly cuts iPad production by 50% to ensure components for the iPhone 13

Apple reportedly cuts iPad production in favor of the iPhone 13 series



The global chip shortages have affected Apple and other tech giants, and because of the situation, products like the new and powerful iPhone 13 series or the Apple Watch Series 7 have low supplies around the world, shipments of orders get delayed. In order to try to mitigate the issue, Apple has reportedly cut some of the iPad production to save components for the iPhones.

According to sources, Nikkei Asia has reported that Apple has "cut back sharply" on iPad production because of the global chip shortage, in an attempt to have enough components for the iPhone 13 series. Reportedly, Cupertino wants to increase iPhone shipments, and the iPad has a lower demand than the iPhone.







Apple recently urged people to "shop early"

Chip shortage has indeed affected Apple's sales

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up