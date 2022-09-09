Apple upgrades the iPhone 14 specs with HDR gyro and 256G accelerometer for Crash Detection





The iPhone 14 Crash detection's new sensors





Apple says that it has upgraded the iPhone 14's movement sensors precisely for the Crash Detection feature. The new high g-force accelerometer can detect "extreme accelerations or decelerations up to 256 Gs," while the high dynamic range gyro looks for any unorthodox changes in a car’s orientation.





Apple went through more than a million hours of "real‑world driving and crash data" in order to make Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 possible. Besides the new high dynamic range gyro and 256G accelerometer, Apple also uses existing iPhone 14 sensors in order to detect crashes with certainty.





The barometer, for instance, looks for atmospheric pressure changes that are possibly brought on by airbag deployment, while the iPhone 14 series' microphones try and detect loud bangs and other sounds consistent with severe car accidents.





" We developed advanced motion algorithms by performing head-on, rear-end, side-impact, and rollover crash tests, " says Apple, explaining why it would be challenging for other phone makers to replicate its new Crash Detection feature that arrives with the iPhone 14 series.



