T-Mobile has Apple's 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse on sale at an awesome discount with no strings





But now both Verizon and AT&T seem to be all out of inventory for good, leaving you with a lot fewer options if you want, for instance, to get a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro at a lower price than a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 5G, 1TB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Silver and Gold Colors, Up to $730 Additional Discount with Trade and New Line $450 off (32%) $949 99 $1399 99 Buy at T-Mobile





Of course, there's always T-Mobile , and the nation-leading "Un-carrier" just so happens to be running a very rare and very attractive deal right now on the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro powerhouse. If you think you need that much storage space on your mobile device, you might be pleased to know you're currently looking at paying "just" $949.99 outright or $49.99 upfront and $37.50 a month for two years.





That may not sound like a bargain price for an 18 month-old or so handset, especially coming from a carrier, but this is a variant of the iPhone 13 Pro that used to cost a whopping $1,399.99 and today's $450 (or 32 percent) discount requires no jumping through hoops whatsoever.





We're talking no device trade-in, no number port-in, and not even a new account or new line of wireless service if you don't need or want to get one. Obviously, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro in gold and silver colorways can be yours for a lot less than $949.99 if you are willing to meet a few special conditions, with an "eligible" trade-in and a new line on an "eligible" plan, for instance, securing you an additional discount of up to $730.





Should you still be interested in the aging iPhone 13 Pro? If you can't afford the iPhone 14 Pro (with one terabyte of internal storage), absolutely, as its specifications remain among the greatest in the mobile industry.





That Apple A15 Bionic processor is still a monster, the triple 12MP rear-facing cameras are not bad either, while the design... might be a problem for some people who've fallen in love with that ingenious new Dynamic Island. At the end of the day, however, you're certainly looking at one of the best phones this kind of money can buy in 2023.