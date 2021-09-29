Notification Center

iOS Apple Android Google

Google shows how to make an iPhone 13 home screen look like Android

Daniel Petrov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google tells how to make your iPhone 13 home screen look like Android
While other publications are busy testing and perusing the new iPhone 13 series in order to share first impressions, Google's official blog The Keyword issued guidelines on how to make the new iPhone become an Android, at least from the looks of it.

That's right, in a post titled "Bring the best of Google to your iPhone 13," Google is dishing out advice on how to "Personalize your Home Screen," "Set Chrome as your default browser for helpful Google features," and even how to "Organize your favorite Google apps with Smart Stacks."

The post is basically a manual for Androidifying your iPhone and we have to admit that the end examples given below are pretty convincing, what do you think? 


Apple opened the floodgates with home screen widgets in the latest versions of iOS, and now Google is taking advantage with tips like these:

If you prefer to keep your Home Screen clear of distractions (except photos of your dog, of course), give Smart Stacks a try. A Smart Stack of Google widgets will help you organize your Home Screen even better and keep your favorite Google apps at the ready.

Smart Stacks let you stack widgets of the same size on top of one another. Simply drag and drop widgets of the same size, the same way you do with apps to create a folder.

