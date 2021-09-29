Google shows how to make an iPhone 13 home screen look like Android

Google shows how to make an iPhone 13 home screen look like Android1
That's right, in a post titled "Bring the best of Google to your iPhone 13," Google is dishing out advice on how to "Personalize your Home Screen," "Set Chrome as your default browser for helpful Google features," and even how to "Organize your favorite Google apps with Smart Stacks."
Apple opened the floodgates with home screen widgets in the latest versions of iOS, and now Google is taking advantage with tips like these:
If you prefer to keep your Home Screen clear of distractions (except photos of your dog, of course), give Smart Stacks a try. A Smart Stack of Google widgets will help you organize your Home Screen even better and keep your favorite Google apps at the ready.
Smart Stacks let you stack widgets of the same size on top of one another. Simply drag and drop widgets of the same size, the same way you do with apps to create a folder.