Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe charger sees a rare discount over at Amazon
Jun 09, 2021, 6:45 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s official MagSafe charger for iPhone 12
usually retails at $39 and seldom there is any discount on it. However, right now, Amazon is offering it with a discount of $5.50, which is among the best discounts you can get for the iPhone 12
MagSafe wireless charger.
So, if you have bought a phone from the iPhone 12 series, the MagSafe charger is definitely worth having, as its magnetic design snaps comfortably to your iPhone 12 while providing 15W of power wirelessly. Although this deal might not seem like too much of a discount, this is the second-best price the MagSafe charger has been available for since its release.
With Prime Day
looming in closer (to come on June 21-22) we actually think we might start seeing more and more good deals like this one.
MagSafe is a new system of accessories for your iPhone 12 series of phones, that attaches magnetically to the back of your phone. The MagSafe charger is just one of the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12
, and it provides wireless charging
of up to 15W. Of course, if you have the iPhone 12 mini
, you can get wireless charging of up to 12W only.
At the same time, the charger is Qi-compatible, so even if you have an older iPhone, for example, iPhone 8
or later, you can use it as a regular wireless charger. Of course, it won’t snap on the back of your iPhone as it does with the iPhone 12 due to the lack of magnets on older iPhone models, but it can still charge your older iPhone or AirPods with wireless charging case like any other Qi-certified charger.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!