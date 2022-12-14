Amazon goes live with new Apple iPhone 12 deals (carrier subscription required)
Apple fans who want to switch to a newer iPhone or just want to make a gift to their loved ones should definitely check out Amazon’s Apple iPhone deals with carrier subscription. After Apple confirmed inventory problems for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early last month due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, your best bet to actually receive your ordered iPhone this year would be to look for slightly older models.
That said, Amazon’s new Apple iPhone deals with carrier subscription offer some great discounts on both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It’s just that you’ll have to sign up for a new contract with one of the US carriers, which in this case is Cricket Wireless.
Getting any of the iPhone 12 models on sale at Amazon right now will save you up to 35% or as low as 18%, depending on the size and color you choose. For those who’d rather go for a smaller model, the iPhone 12 Mini is discounted as well and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants.
Keep in mind that you’ll have to subscribe to Cricket Wireless to get the discount and the phone will be locked to the carrier. Each of these iPhone 12 deals is tied to Cricket’s unlimited talk/text/data plan that offers unlimited 4G LTE data and 15GB of mobile hotspot.
With waiting times that go beyond 2022, you have to be very lucky to receive your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max just in time for Christmas. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can’t really replace the two newer models mentioned, but they still make decent alternatives not just for those looking to buy the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The regular iPhone 12 comes in both 64GB and 128GB sizes, as well as multiple colors (White, Product RED). On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro is available in bigger sizes – 128GB and 512GB, and has more color options to pick from: Gold, Pacific Blue, Product RED, and Green.
