Save £288 on 20GB of data when you buy the iPhone 11 at Sky

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 31, 2020, 8:09 AM
The iPhone 11 is arguably the best iPhone when it comes to value for money. And now Sky Mobile is making it an even more attractive purchase by offering customers a big discount on one of its data plans.

Apple’s standard 64GB iPhone 11 in the color of your choice – it’s available in Black, Product (RED), Purple, White, Green, and Yellow – can be acquired for £38 per month with an impressive 20GB of data.

That package includes unlimited calls and unlimited texts too, and is £8 per month cheaper than usually. Customers are, therefore, making a saving of £288 over the course of the 36-month contract being signed. 

The total cost of ownership stands at £1,368 and, for those of you that aren’t yet aware, the iPhone 11 offers a 6.1-inch LCD display coupled with slim bezels and Apple’s powerful Face ID technology.

There is also a 12-megapixel selfie camera and a dual-camera setup on the back, which houses a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative.
Completing the package is iOS 13 straight out of the box and the powerful Apple A13 Bionic.

