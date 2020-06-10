Rare deal slashes hundreds of bucks off iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max prices





But that's where Amazon-owned Woot comes in, charging as little as $769.99 for a 9-month-old or so iPhone 11 Pro today only. That's obviously not what we'd conventionally consider a bargain, but it is a solid 230 bucks lower than the regular starting price of the 2019-released 5.8-inch handset with a Super Retina XDR OLED screen in tow in brand-new condition.













Predictably enough, you're not looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items here, although on the decidedly bright side of things, Woot's marked-down refurbished devices do come fully unlocked for both GSM and CDMA network use.





That means you're free to activate these bad boys on your preferred major US carrier, whether we're talking about AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint. Perhaps even more importantly, each unit is backed by a 90-day seller warranty, although Amazon's daughter e-tailer doesn't provide a lot of details on the actual cosmetic condition of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max devices on sale here for an extremely limited time.





Keep in mind that Apple does not yet sell these particular handsets in refurbished condition through its dedicated website, which makes today's deals that much more compelling. Naturally, the aforementioned $770 price will buy you an entry-level 64GB iPhone 11 Pro configuration (if you hurry), with 256 and 512GB variants available at $869.99 and $929.99 instead of their brand-new MSRPs of $1149 and $1349 respectively.













The jumbo-sized 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is unsurprisingly even more expensive, fetching $899.99, $999.99, and $1049.99 with 64, 256, and 512 gigs of internal storage space respectively as "renewed" products at Woot.





Compared to the list prices of the same phone in brand-new condition, 11 Pro Max buyers today are looking at saving anywhere between $200 and $400. Not bad for what's unquestionably one of the world's best all-around mobile devices from both a hardware and software standpoint.



