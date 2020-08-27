Here's how you can save an incredible $890 on Apple's cheapest iPhone 11 model
In other words, if you purchase the 64 gig iPhone 11 on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan with a new line and trade in a working iPhone XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, LG G8 ThinQ, or OnePlus 7T, Big Red will end up essentially paying you to get the Apple A13 Bionic powerhouse off its hands.
There are obviously newer smartphones you can trade in to score the full aforementioned $550 price cut (also offered in the form of bill credits), while the iPhone 7, 6s, 6, Galaxy S8, Note 8, S7, S6, Pixel 3a, 2, OG Pixel, LG V30, V35, Moto Z2 Play, Z3, Z4, T-Mobile Revvlry, OnePlus 6T, and a bunch of others are eligible for $400 savings you can combine with the $340 markdown available with (almost) no strings attached when ordering the iPhone 11.
Digital hoarders in need of extra storage space will have to settle for $269.99 and $256.99 credited to their accounts when buying the non-Pro iPhone 11 in a 128 or 256GB configuration respectively.
Incredibly enough, these discounts can also be bundled with a $150 gift card, as well as a free Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot, and Amazon Smart Plug when switching from a different carrier. And yes, the iPhone 11 is still a very powerful handset with a decent IPS LCD screen in tow, as well as solid battery life, a surprisingly versatile dual rear-facing camera system, a colorful design, and some extremely loud speakers.