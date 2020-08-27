Here's how you can save an incredible $890 on Apple's cheapest iPhone 11 model





Normally available for $699.99 and up, the "regular-sized" iPhone 11 , for instance, is currently on sale at a maximum discount of $890 from Verizon . If you're wondering how that's even possible, the answer is pretty simple. Anyone can save 340 bucks in the form of monthly bill credits by activating the entry-level 64GB storage variant of the 6.1-inch handset on a new line of unlimited service, while the additional $550 discount is available with a select device trade-in.





















Digital hoarders in need of extra storage space will have to settle for $269.99 and $256.99 credited to their accounts when buying the non-Pro iPhone 11 in a 128 or 256GB configuration respectively.





Incredibly enough, these discounts can also be bundled with a $150 gift card, as well as a free Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot, and Amazon Smart Plug when switching from a different carrier. And yes, the iPhone 11 is still a very powerful handset with a decent IPS LCD screen in tow, as well as solid battery life, a surprisingly versatile dual rear-facing camera system, a colorful design, and some extremely loud speakers.



