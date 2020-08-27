Here's how you can save an incredible $890 on Apple's cheapest iPhone 11 model

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 27, 2020, 8:31 AM
Should you or should you not be excited about Apple's first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup? The answer to that existential question depends on a lot of different variables, including how much you actually care about today's underdeveloped US 5G technology, how long you're willing to wait before you can order the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, exactly how bothered you are by a potentially unchanged notch or conventional 60Hz display, and perhaps most importantly, how cheap you can get a 2019-released "iDevice."

Normally available for $699.99 and up, the "regular-sized" iPhone 11, for instance, is currently on sale at a maximum discount of $890 from Verizon. If you're wondering how that's even possible, the answer is pretty simple. Anyone can save 340 bucks in the form of monthly bill credits by activating the entry-level 64GB storage variant of the 6.1-inch handset on a new line of unlimited service, while the additional $550 discount is available with a select device trade-in.

In other words, if you purchase the 64 gig iPhone 11 on an Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plan with a new line and trade in a working iPhone XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, LG G8 ThinQ, or OnePlus 7T, Big Red will end up essentially paying you to get the Apple A13 Bionic powerhouse off its hands.

There are obviously newer smartphones you can trade in to score the full aforementioned $550 price cut (also offered in the form of bill credits), while the iPhone 7, 6s, 6, Galaxy S8, Note 8, S7, S6, Pixel 3a, 2, OG Pixel, LG V30, V35, Moto Z2 Play, Z3, Z4, T-Mobile Revvlry, OnePlus 6T, and a bunch of others are eligible for $400 savings you can combine with the $340 markdown available with (almost) no strings attached when ordering the iPhone 11.

Digital hoarders in need of extra storage space will have to settle for $269.99 and $256.99 credited to their accounts when buying the non-Pro iPhone 11 in a 128 or 256GB configuration respectively. 

Incredibly enough, these discounts can also be bundled with a $150 gift card, as well as a free Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot, and Amazon Smart Plug when switching from a different carrier. And yes, the iPhone 11 is still a very powerful handset with a decent IPS LCD screen in tow, as well as solid battery life, a surprisingly versatile dual rear-facing camera system, a colorful design, and some extremely loud speakers.

