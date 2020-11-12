These 512GB and 1TB previous-gen iPad Pros can be yours at excellent prices with full warranty

and





That's because these hot new M2 powerhouses still come with the same old and decidedly modest 128 gigs of storage space in tow in their entry-level configurations, costing a small fortune (each) if you want to upgrade to a 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB variant.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 2018 Release, Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Space Gray, Certified Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty $599 99 Buy at Woot Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) Wi-Fi + Cellular Unlocked, 1TB Storage, Space Gray, Certified Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty $699 99 Buy at Woot Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) Wi-Fi + Cellular Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Space Gray, Certified Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty $899 99 Buy at Woot Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) Wi-Fi + Cellular Unlocked, 1TB Storage, Space Gray, Certified Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty $999 99 Buy at Woot





Of course, that's what retailers like Adorama or Woot are for, with the latter following the former's suit today in spoiling digital hoarders with pretty hard-to-resist deals available for a limited time only.





You have four days (or less) at the time of this writing to score as much as 512 gigs of internal storage space with your 11-inch iPad Pro for as little as $599.99. Although this is the cheapest model currently on sale at Woot, it's probably not the greatest deal of the bunch as it lacks cellular connectivity.





It's also important to keep in mind that you're looking at a Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 11 from all the way back in 2018 here, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the "factory reconditioned" device fetching six Benjamins does include a full 1-year warranty.





The same warranty is offered with a 12.9-incher originally released four years ago and available right now for just $699.99 with not only a whopping one terabyte of storage but built-in 4G LTE support as well.





Last but not necessarily least, Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) can be yours if you hurry with cellular capabilities and either 512GB or 1TB storage in exchange for $899.99 and $999.99 respectively in "certified refurbished" condition with a 12-month warranty also thrown in at no extra cost.





Granted, these are not what we'd call conventionally low prices for such old and "outdated" devices. But despite their advanced age, Apple 's 2020 and even 2018-released iPad Pros can definitely still hold their own against the best Android tablets out there in terms of everything from raw power to display smoothness, battery life, and overall productivity and utility while looking very similar to the latest and greatest iPad Pros on the outside, at least from the front.