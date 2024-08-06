Amazon is now selling one of the best iPad Pro (2024) variants at a whopping $200 discount





This slashes a pretty incredible $200 off the humongous $2,099 list price of Apple 's newest 13-inch giant in a 1TB storage variant with built-in cellular connectivity, leaving said ultra-powerful slate to cost... a small fortune. But it's a smaller fortune than ever before, and if you're certain this is the right product in the right configuration for you anyway, you might as well pull the trigger today and save that aforementioned two Benjamins.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi 6E + 5G, 1TB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Standard Glass, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black Color $200 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





Believe it or not, you're not looking at a top-of-the-line new iPad Pro model here, but even without "nano-texture" glass and "only" one terabyte of internal storage instead of Apple's 2TB maximum, this is an absolute and undeniable beast with a super-powerful Apple M4 processor under the hood and many other state-of-the-art features and capabilities that the best of the best Android tablets around simply cannot match.





We're talking about stellar battery life, four pretty much unrivaled speakers delivering outstanding audio performance, blazing fast and super-accurate Face ID recognition technology, an excellent 12MP landscape front-facing camera with Center Stage functionality, a great 12MP rear snapper with adaptive True Tone flash, and perhaps most impressively, a 5.3mm wasp waist.





That's right, the biggest and baddest iPad Pro yet is somehow the thinnest member of Apple's ultra-high-end tablet family to date as well, blowing all the competition out of the water with both its overall performance and an incredibly stylish and durable design. It's frankly hard to believe that Amazon is offering a $200 discount on any variant already, which is why you may want to hurry and pull the trigger before this unprecedented deal inevitably goes away.