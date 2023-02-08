Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
Yes, there's already another fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 promotion to talk about, and in a way, it's better than both those 1TB and 2TB offers from a couple of weeks ago and the 128GB deal that made the high-end tablet as affordable as it's ever been just a day earlier.
That's because a Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 11 (2022) unit with 256 gigs of internal storage space is at the time of this writing almost as "cheap" as a 128GB configuration last month after a record $130 discount in a single silver hue.
To our knowledge, this particular model has never before been marked down by more than 60 bucks from its regular price of $899, which means you may not have a lot of time to pull the trigger here before Amazon reduces or gets rid of the new discount altogether or runs out of inventory due to predictably rampant demand.
This is without a doubt one of the all-around best tablets money can buy in 2023, mind you, and according to some reputable recent rumors, that's unlikely to change by 2024. The Apple M2 processor under the hood of both the iPad Pro 11 (2022) and its big brother is pretty much unrivaled in today's tablet landscape, and although it lacks the fancy mini-LED technology of the 12.9-inch model, the Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen on this bad boy is also outstanding, with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and a lot of other super-premium stuff.
The design, build quality, sound, cameras, and battery life are all more than deserving of the same "super-premium" label as well, making this unprecedented 256GB Wi-Fi-only deal a must-buy for anyone who thinks they can live without standalone cellular connectivity on their next big tablet.
The rest of the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 variants and color options are currently discounted by a lot less or they're not discounted at all, which further improves the already incredible appeal of this single model Amazon promotion.
