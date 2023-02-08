Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage





Yes, there's already another fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 promotion to talk about, and in a way, it's better than both those 1TB and 2TB offers from a couple of weeks ago and the 128GB deal that made the high-end tablet as affordable as it's ever been just a day earlier.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) 4th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Silver Color Only $129 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





almost as "cheap" as a 128GB configuration last month after a record $130 discount in a single silver hue.





To our knowledge, this particular model has never before been marked down by more than 60 bucks from its regular price of $899, which means you may not have a lot of time to pull the trigger here before Amazon reduces or gets rid of the new discount altogether or runs out of inventory due to predictably rampant demand.









The design, build quality, sound, cameras, and battery life are all more than deserving of the same "super-premium" label as well, making this unprecedented 256GB Wi-Fi-only deal a must-buy for anyone who thinks they can live without standalone cellular connectivity on their next big tablet.





The rest of the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 variants and color options are currently discounted by a lot less or they're not discounted at all, which further improves the already incredible appeal of this single model Amazon promotion.