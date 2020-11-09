iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Amazon has several new iPad mini models on sale at huge discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 09, 2020, 9:01 AM
Amazon has several new iPad mini models on sale at huge discounts
While Apple has already rolled out four new iPads this year, each of which improves on a tablet from either 2019 or 2018, the company has also left one slate released last year without a 2020 upgrade. 

Given that the fifth-gen iPad mini arrived no less than three and a half years after its predecessor, that's obviously not entirely surprising. At the same time, it's certainly not shocking to see the 2019-released 7.9-incher drastically discounted on Amazon in a killer new deal unlikely to be eclipsed on Black Friday.

The latest price cuts are simply too deep to imagine anyone will beat them by the end of the month (or even by the end of the year), shaving a whopping $128.54 off the $529 MSRP of the newest iPad mini in a 64GB storage variant supporting LTE speeds and an even more impressive $166.72 off the $679 list price of the cellular-enabled tablet in a 256 gig configuration.

Unfortunately, you can only choose from gold and silver paint jobs as far as the digital hoarding-friendly model is concerned, while the cheaper version is on sale exclusively in a gold paint job at the huge aforementioned discount.

In case you're wondering, you're looking at unprecedented price reductions circling 25 percent here, arguably making the two 4G LTE-equipped variants of the Apple A12 Bionic-powered iPad mini more appealing to bargain hunters than their Wi-Fi-only counterparts, which are either not discounted at all or sold at teeny-tiny markdowns at the time of this writing.

In addition to the more than respectable aforementioned processor, which also powers this year's "regular" iPad edition, the iPad mini 5 has up to 10 hours of battery life going for it, as well as a beloved front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, decent stereo speakers, Apple Pencil support, and above all, a small but very high-quality 7.9-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and True Tone technology.

It goes without saying that the first-gen Apple Pencil is not included with the diminutive iPad as standard, and alas, Amazon isn't offering any substantial discounts at the moment, which means you still need to spend close to $100 on the productivity-enhancing stylus... or wait and hope for a better Black Friday deal.

Related phones

iPad mini (2019)
Apple iPad mini (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 7.9 inches 2048 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 5058 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

