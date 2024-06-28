Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)

best





Yes, Apple's fifth-generation iPad Air is on sale at a lower-than-ever price right now at Best Buy with 256GB storage, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full color palette. We're talking space gray, pink, blue, purple, and starlight paint jobs, each and every one of which is currently available for $529.99 instead of a $749.99 list price.

Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Color Options, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($220 Discount Available Without Membership) $250 off (33%) $499 99 $749 99 Buy at BestBuy





Obviously, that list price has been reduced many times before, but to our knowledge, $200 was the highest discount previously offered by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon on both 64 and 256GB storage configurations of the iPad Air 5.





Incredibly enough, this hot new $220 markdown can be boosted even further if you're a My Best Buy Plus member. We're not talking about an earth-shattering additional discount, of course, but saving an extra 30 bucks on an already very reasonably priced tablet with amazing specs and features is definitely nothing to scoff at.





At $499.99, the Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room simply delivers unrivaled value in today's otherwise super-crowded and competitive tablet landscape. That's because the Apple M1 chip inside this (very slowly) aging 10.9-incher is still undoubtedly faster than what many of the best Android tablets available in 2024 offer in the same processing power department.



