Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Get yourself an amazing iPad 10.2 (2021) with a sweet discount from Amazon while you can

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get yourself an amazing iPad 10.2 (2021) with a sweet discount from Amazon while you can
Apple's iPads are among the best tablets on the market, and right now, Amazon gives you another chance to snatch an iPad with a sweet discount.

At the moment, the retailer has a sweet deal on Apple's 9th Generation iPad, offering the 64GB WiFi version of this awesome device in Space Gray with a sweet 15% discount, which will translate into nice savings of $50 if you take advantage of this deal. In case you think that 64GB won't be enough to house all of your photos, you can go for the Space Gray-colored 256GB WiFi option, which is currently 19% off its price. This means you will save $89 if you go for the model with more storage space.

iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB, Space Gray, WiFi: Save $50!

Grab the 64GB WiFi iPad 10.2-inch (2021) in Space Gray from Amazon for $50 OFF its price. The tablet still offers good performance thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset and is great for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.
$50 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 256GB, WiFi, Space Gray: Now $89 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 256GB WiFi iPad 10.2-inch (2021) in Space Gray from Amazon and save $89 in the process. The tablet still offers good performance thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset and is great for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.
$89 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, since the Apple iPad (9th Generation) was released in 2021 and is more of a budget-friendly device, it doesn't offer top-tier super-duper performance. That said, the tablet still packs a punch thanks to its A13 Bionic chip, which is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 and should be more than capable of doing daily tasks like watching videos and browsing the web without breaking a sweat.

Additionally, the 9th Generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen also features True Tone support, a technology that adjusts the white balance based on the surrounding ambient light to maintain consistent color accuracy. In other words, the screen is perfect for binge-watching Silo, Foundation, and all the other awesome Apple TV+ TV series.

In terms of battery life, the 9th Generation iPad offers up to 11 hours and 40 minutes of constant video streaming and should easily last you a whole day without requiring a recharge.

So, yeah, it may not be ultra powerful like its Pro siblings, but the iPad 10.2 (2021) offers everything you need. Also, it lets you enjoy the full iPadOS experience without breaking the bank, which is another advantage of this awesome tablet. And if you act fast and capitalize on this deal while it's still available, you will get an iPad 10.2 (2021) for an even more budget-friendly price. Don't miss out on this opportunity and grab a brand-new iPad at a discounted price right now!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem (UPDATE)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless