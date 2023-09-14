Get yourself an amazing iPad 10.2 (2021) with a sweet discount from Amazon while you can

iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB, Space Gray, WiFi: Save $50! Grab the 64GB WiFi iPad 10.2-inch (2021) in Space Gray from Amazon for $50 OFF its price. The tablet still offers good performance thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset and is great for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series. $50 off (15%) Buy at Amazon iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 256GB, WiFi, Space Gray: Now $89 OFF on Amazon! Grab the 256GB WiFi iPad 10.2-inch (2021) in Space Gray from Amazon and save $89 in the process. The tablet still offers good performance thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset and is great for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series. $89 off (19%) Buy at Amazon

Now, since the Apple iPad (9th Generation) was released in 2021 and is more of a budget-friendly device, it doesn't offer top-tier super-duper performance. That said, the tablet still packs a punch thanks to its A13 Bionic chip, which is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 and should be more than capable of doing daily tasks like watching videos and browsing the web without breaking a sweat.Additionally, the 9th Generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch LCD screen with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen also features True Tone support, a technology that adjusts the white balance based on the surrounding ambient light to maintain consistent color accuracy. In other words, the screen is perfect for binge-watching Silo, Foundation, and all the other awesome Apple TV+ TV series.In terms of battery life, the 9th Generation iPad offers up to 11 hours and 40 minutes of constant video streaming and should easily last you a whole day without requiring a recharge.So, yeah, it may not be ultra powerful like its Pro siblings, but the iPad 10.2 (2021) offers everything you need. Also, it lets you enjoy the full iPadOS experience without breaking the bank, which is another advantage of this awesome tablet. And if you act fast and capitalize on this deal while it's still available, you will get an iPad 10.2 (2021) for an even more budget-friendly price. Don't miss out on this opportunity and grab a brand-new iPad at a discounted price right now!