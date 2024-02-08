Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The excellent Apple iPad 10th Gen is now a tempting $100 cheaper on Amazon

Gather round, Apple users, for Amazon has launched a top deal on your favorite budget tablet, the 10th Gen iPad (2022), selling it at irresistible prices. The Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB can now be yours at $100 off, meaning you can save 22% on Apple’s budget tablet perfection.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this tempting price cut at the e-commerce giant, it’s still the most substantial markdown ever to be had for this particular tablet. In other words, if you don’t wish to splurge on the 5th Gen iPad Air, now’s a great time to score a bargain on one of the best budget tablets.

A design refreshment on its predecessor, the 10.9-inch slate comes in four different colors. All of them are now boasting this irresistible 22% markdown, meaning you don’t have to settle for a paintjob you don’t like in order to claim your $100 in savings.

As we’ve already said, this is one of the best budget tablets on the market, so it obviously offers much more than just good looks. Firstly, this bad boy has a slightly larger LiquidRetina screen than its predecessor and boasts slimmer bezels packed in a more compact body. Sounds like a win, right?

Moreover, the Apple tablet features an A14 Bionic chip, which is an improvement over the A13 Bionic used in the 10.2-inch iPad (2021). This processor offers a much faster performance; feel free to check out the performance benchmarks in our review for context.

Another area where Apple added improvement is the camera department. The 10th Gen iPad has a landscape-oriented 12MP FaceTime camera, making video chats feel way more natural. You also get a USB-C port at the bottom, plus about two days of regular use, which should be more than enough to meet the needs of casual users.

When you think about it, the 10th Gen iPad may be the most basic slate in Apple’s arsenal, yet it undoubtedly has a lot to offer. If you’re on a tight budget, we absolutely recommend this bad boy, especially now that it’s $100 cheaper than usual on Amazon.

