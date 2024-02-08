The excellent Apple iPad 10th Gen is now a tempting $100 cheaper on Amazon

Get the 10th Gen iPad (2022) at Amazon and save $100

You can now take advantage of an exciting Amazon deal on the 'basic' Apple iPad of 2022. The 10th Gen slate features a 10.9-inch LiquidRetina display, a fast A14 Bionic chip, a landscape-oriented FaceTime camera, and a USB-C port at the bottom. Get this great value-for-money device and save $100 while you can.