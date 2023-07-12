Amazon is selling Apple's 'modern' iPad 10 at a $70 discount with no strings
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite what the name might suggest, Amazon's Prime Day celebration was scheduled to last a full 48 hours this year from the get-go. That means that many of the best tech deals kicked off yesterday are still valid today for Prime members, but not all.
That's not necessarily bad news, however, as one of the Prime-exclusive discounts that managed to fly under our radar on Tuesday appears to have expanded to all Amazon shoppers on Wednesday, at least in part.
No, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort (anymore) to slash an unprecedented 70 bucks off certain iPad (2022) variants. We're talking a 256GB storage configuration with and without built-in 5G connectivity, as well as cellular-enabled 64 gig units.
Unfortunately, the most affordable tenth-generation iPad model, which comes equipped with 64GB storage space and no cellular technology, seems to have gone completely out of stock at Amazon after the opening day of 2023's Prime Day festivities.
Even so, Apple's "standard" iPad 10 is pretty cheap for what it brings to the table, which includes a reasonably powerful A14 Bionic processor, a larger-than-ever 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen with relatively thin bezels, a top-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a versatile USB Type-C port.
Is this the best tablet money can buy in 2023? Absolutely not. But is it good enough for its newly reduced prices, especially if you want something bigger than the latest iPad mini and can't afford the latest iPad Air in the storage and connectivity variant of your choice? Most definitely.
Compared to its 2021 predecessor, this 2022-released device represents a huge improvement in a number of key departments, starting with the design, which is now more "modern" and elegant with far smaller screen borders and significantly more screen real estate squeezed into a very similar body with a lowered height, expanded width, and reduced overall thickness.
Looking for something else? Check out our top 3 Prime Day 2023 picks right now:
Things that are NOT allowed: