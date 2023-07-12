Amazon is selling Apple's 'modern' iPad 10 at a $70 discount with no strings





That's not necessarily bad news, however, as one of the Prime-exclusive discounts that managed to fly under our radar on Tuesday appears to have expanded to all Amazon shoppers on Wednesday, at least in part.

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Colors $69 off (12%) $529 99 $599 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G Connectivity, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Colors $69 off (12%) $529 99 $599 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G Connectivity, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Colors $69 off (9%) $679 99 $749 Buy at Amazon





No, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort (anymore) to slash an unprecedented 70 bucks off certain iPad (2022) variants. We're talking a 256GB storage configuration with and without built-in 5G connectivity, as well as cellular-enabled 64 gig units.





Unfortunately, the most affordable tenth-generation iPad model, which comes equipped with 64GB storage space and no cellular technology, seems to have gone completely out of stock at Amazon after the opening day of 2023's Prime Day festivities.





Even so, Apple 's "standard" iPad 10 is pretty cheap for what it brings to the table, which includes a reasonably powerful A14 Bionic processor, a larger-than-ever 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen with relatively thin bezels, a top-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a versatile USB Type-C port.









Compared to its 2021 predecessor, this 2022-released device represents a huge improvement in a number of key departments, starting with the design, which is now more "modern" and elegant with far smaller screen borders and significantly more screen real estate squeezed into a very similar body with a lowered height, expanded width, and reduced overall thickness.





