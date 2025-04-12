Budget-friendly 256GB iPad 10 drops to its lowest price on Amazon, making it smashing good deal

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

This is it, fellow deal hunter! We found a truly unmissable promo on the budget-friendly iPad 10 on Amazon that allows you to save a whopping $150 on the 256GB model in blue.

Thanks to this sweet offer, you can score the Wi-Fi version of this capable slate for just under $350, instead of paying its usual cost of about $500! That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular variant, making this offer one you can't afford to miss. Given how incredible this deal and tablet are, you definitely want to act fast and score one as soon as possible!

Apple iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Blue): Save $150!

$150 off (30%)
The iPad 10 with 256GB of storage is discounted by $150, dropping to a new all-time low! The slate offers fast performance and handles most tasks with ease. It's an absolute steal at this price. Don’t miss out—save today!
Buy at Amazon


True, with the release of the A16-powered iPad, our friend here falls into the older device category. But that doesn't mean it's not worth getting. Its A14 Bionic chip still delivers speedy performance, making it a top choice if you want a tablet that can tackle tasks with ease without overspending.

It's also great for streaming movies and TV shows without breaking the bank. It delivers a pleasant viewing experience for the price, courtesy of its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with 2360 x 1640 resolution.

Battery life is also on point, thanks to the 28.6Wh power cell that offers up to two days of usage on a single charge, as long as you don't push the tablet too hard.

All in all, the iPad 10 is perfect if you want a speedy Apple tablet that also delivers gorgeous visuals and comes at a wallet-friendly price. Furthermore, the slate is an absolute steal while on sale for $150 off. So, don't miss out! Hit the offer button at the beginning of this article and grab a brand-new iPad at a great price today!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
