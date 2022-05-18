Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is now on sale at a higher than ever discount with LTE





If that were to happen, say, later this year, you can definitely expect the affordable 2021-released 10.2-inch tablet to become even cheaper... unless, of course, its sequel were to start at a considerably higher price than $329.





For the time being, those are all mere assumptions, and despite its arguably outdated design, the ninth-generation non-Pro, non-Air, and non-mini iPad is rarely discounted by more than 20 bucks or so.



That makes Amazon's newest deals pretty special, exceeding everything the e-commerce giant offered in the past. Unfortunately for the most cash-strapped bargain hunters out there, the entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB storage configuration is still marked down by a rather trivial $20 from the aforementioned $329 MSRP.



Cellular addicts, meanwhile, can slash a far heftier and completely unprecedented $60 off the $460 and $610 list prices of the 4G LTE-enabled iPad 9 with 64 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room respectively. At the time of this writing, said discount is good for both the silver and space gray flavors of the former version and only the silver hue as far as the latter model is concerned.



Last but not necessarily least, the 10.2-inch iPad (2021) can still be purchased at an all-time high markdown of 50 bucks with 256GB internal storage space and no cellular connectivity, thus looking more and more like the best 10-inch tablet available right now.



Unlike the latest iPad Air and mini generations, this bad boy's chunky bezels allow it to retain a traditional front-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The Retina display, battery life, and Apple A13 Bionic processor are also not bad, especially at a cool discount, so it's definitely not guaranteed that you'll end up regretting your purchase in the fall if you choose not to wait for the iPad 10.