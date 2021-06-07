Apple will not force you to update to iOS 15 if you're comfortable running iOS 14
But in an unusual move, the Cupertino-based tech giant is keeping iOS 14 in the limelight (in a way) after unveiling and fully detailing its sequel by... essentially taking a page out of Google's book.
But until this year, if you wanted to keep your handset's security up-to-date, you had to first embrace whatever major iOS version was latest. In other words, you could refuse to jump on the iOS 14 bandwagon, for instance, until you felt comfortable leaving iOS 13 behind, but from a security standpoint, it was pretty dangerous to hold off for too long.
While that may feel like a no-brainer for many users, others will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to wait and see just how stable and smooth iOS 15 proves at launch before committing to an update. You can also hang onto your beloved iOS 14 if you fear your ancient iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, first-gen SE, or iPhone 7 will have trouble making the most of Apple's "latest features."
Separately delivering major OS promotions and "important" security patches for the exact same devices, of course, is what Google and its mobile hardware-making partners have been doing since, well, forever. In the short run, Apple's very uncharacteristic move is bound to impact the adoption rate of iOS 15, but after a while, we don't expect many people to stick with the older version.
Story timeline
This story is part of:WWDC 2021 (8 updates)
-
Now reading
7 June Apple will not force you to update to iOS 15 if you're comfortable running iOS 14
-
7 June WWDC 2021: everything new Apple announced
-
7 June iOS 15 is official: Release date and all the important new features
-
7 June WatchOS 8 release date, features, and Apple Watch compatibility preview
-
7 June How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect