Apple introduces Strombo's Lit, its new book club for the Apple Books app
In a tweet about the new Strombo's Lit book club, Strombo stated that the first title presented in the new book club would be the science-fiction thriller "Termination Shock" by Neal Stephenson.
Hey hey… Hope you’re all having a great day… I’m really excited about this. We’re starting a book club friends! Conversations, connections, giveaways. Check it out.— George StroumbouloPHÒulos (@strombo) February 8, 2022
First up is Neal Stephenson’s “Termination Shock”. https://t.co/mdeRwmQnaD@AppleBooks@HarperCollinsCapic.twitter.com/ZgpcRDAAUU
Apple isn't the only company that has created its own book club. In October 2021, Netflix introduced the Netflix Book Club, which is a book club dedicated to books that have been adapted by Netflix into TV shows or movies.
If you are a fan of book clubs, you should know that Apple's Strombo's Lit and Netflix's Netflix Book Club aren't the only book clubs out there. You could also check out Oprah Winfrey's own Oprah Book Club and the book club of the actress Reese Witherspoon, Reese's Book Club.
