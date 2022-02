Apple introduces Strombo's Lit, its new book club for the Apple Books app

Hey hey… Hope you’re all having a great day… I’m really excited about this. We’re starting a book club friends! Conversations, connections, giveaways. Check it out. First up is Neal Stephenson’s “Termination Shock”. https://t.co/mdeRwmQnaD @AppleBooks @HarperCollinsCa pic.twitter.com/ZgpcRDAAUU

According to TechCrunch's report, Strombo's Lit won't be replacing the book curation from the Apple Books editors. Instead, the new book club offers another way for Apple Books readers to find new book titles via Strombo's individual book choices.

Apple isn't the only company that has created its own book club. In October 2021, Netflix introduced the Netflix Book Club , which is a book club dedicated to books that have been adapted by Netflix into TV shows or movies.If you are a fan of book clubs, you should know that Apple's Strombo's Lit and Netflix's Netflix Book Club aren't the only book clubs out there. You could also check out Oprah Winfrey's own Oprah Book Club and the book club of the actress Reese Witherspoon, Reese's Book Club