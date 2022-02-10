 Apple introduces Strombo's Lit, its new book club for the Apple Books app - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Apple Apps

Apple introduces Strombo's Lit, its new book club for the Apple Books app

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Apple introduces Strombo's Lit, its new book club for the Apple Books app
If you are like us and like reading books and own an iPhone or an iPad and live in the United States, Canada, the UK, or Australia, you will like this news. In the countries mentioned above, Apple has launched a new book club called Strombo's Lit, which can be found in the Apple Books app (via TechCrunch).

Strombo's Lit will feature specially curated book titles from the Canadian media personality George "Strombo" Stroumboulopoulos, who also has his own Apple Music show called "STROMBO." Aside from the book titles, Strombo's Lit will also include author interviews and other content, some of which would supposedly also be available on social media.

In a tweet about the new Strombo's Lit book club, Strombo stated that the first title presented in the new book club would be the science-fiction thriller "Termination Shock" by Neal Stephenson.


According to TechCrunch's report, Strombo's Lit won't be replacing the book curation from the Apple Books editors. Instead, the new book club offers another way for Apple Books readers to find new book titles via Strombo's individual book choices.

Apple isn't the only company that has created its own book club. In October 2021, Netflix introduced the Netflix Book Club, which is a book club dedicated to books that have been adapted by Netflix into TV shows or movies.

If you are a fan of book clubs, you should know that Apple's Strombo's Lit and Netflix's Netflix Book Club aren't the only book clubs out there. You could also check out Oprah Winfrey's own Oprah Book Club and the book club of the actress Reese Witherspoon, Reese's Book Club.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

You will be able to choose how much virtual RAM you need on your Galaxy with One UI 4.1
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You will be able to choose how much virtual RAM you need on your Galaxy with One UI 4.1
Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at an ultra-low price (brand-new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at an ultra-low price (brand-new)
-52%
Samsung is improving the Android tablet experience in ways Google never bothered to (LumaFusion on Galaxy Tab S8)
by Rado Minkov,  0
Samsung is improving the Android tablet experience in ways Google never bothered to (LumaFusion on Galaxy Tab S8)
Galaxy S22 battery life: upgrade or disappointment?
by Doroteya Borisova,  5
Galaxy S22 battery life: upgrade or disappointment?
Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's hot new Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at up to $700 off with no trade-in
-$700
The second public beta for iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now available
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The second public beta for iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is now available
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless