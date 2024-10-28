Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Apple Intelligence to launch in the EU in April 2025 for iPhones and iPads, macOS today

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
An image of the Apple Intelligence logo
Apple Intelligence has been confirmed to be coming to the European Union in April 2025. The AI suite was initially expected to launch alongside the global release, which took place today, but it was delayed due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) — but not for macOS.


The DMA, a set of regulations set in place in the E.U. to make it harder for large tech companies to stifle competition, effectively delayed Apple's launch in that region. However, as Apple has confirmed, the delay only affects iPhone and iPad software, not macOS. Meaning that macOS users in the E.U. can start to use Apple Intelligence on their eligible Macs as early as today.

The first Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools and AI notification summaries, are now available for English speakers elsewhere. However, in a separate blog post, Apple announced the EU release date for the European Union. The company also confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be available in more languages in April and throughout the year, which include Chinese, Korean, French, Japanese, English (India), English (Singapore), Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, German and Vietnamese. In December, Apple Intelligence will become available in English variants for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK.



It's been known for some time now that Apple Intelligence will be getting a tiered rollout. Today’s first batch in iOS 18.1 (for those outside the EU) includes Writing Tools, live transcriptions, notification summaries and more. iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 will bring additional features like ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence and Image Playground. That software is currently in beta and is expected to arrive with an official release in December.

The only catch is that you'll need a compatible device. On iPhone, that's limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 series. M-series iPads, Macs, and the new seventh-gen iPad mini are also supported.

It's good to see Apple Intelligence finally coming to the EU, even if it's just on Macs for now. We'll have to wait and see in April how the iOS implementation will change the way Apple Intelligence works in the E.U. and how the DMA will affect the development of AI in Europe in the future. In the meantime, European users that have been wanting to get a taste of Apple's version of AI can proceed with powering up their Macs and updating to Sequoia 15.1.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Google launches new Certified Refurbished Phone program for Pixels in the U.S.
Google launches new Certified Refurbished Phone program for Pixels in the U.S.
Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei admits that he made a big mistake in video mea culpa
Nothing founder and CEO Carl Pei admits that he made a big mistake in video mea culpa
Google AI Search Overviews go global in over 100 countries
Google AI Search Overviews go global in over 100 countries
Apple adds Hearing Aid and Health features to AirPods Pro 2 via iOS 18.1 software update
Apple adds Hearing Aid and Health features to AirPods Pro 2 via iOS 18.1 software update
Apple Intelligence officially rolls out today for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Apple Intelligence officially rolls out today for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
T-Mobile may have already decided to spoil 2025 for some employees
T-Mobile may have already decided to spoil 2025 for some employees
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless