Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple's surprisingly powerful HomePod mini is on sale at a sweet discount in all colorways

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's surprisingly powerful HomePod mini is on sale at a sweet discount in all colorways
If you're a hardcore Apple fan looking to complete your personal collection of Siri-powered devices with a smart speaker but can't afford the full-sized HomePod 2, we have some delightful news to share with you today.

In addition to said second-gen HomePod beast, the first-of-a-kind HomePod mini is also on sale at a special price at Best Buy for an undoubtedly limited time. This is obviously a cheaper product than its big brother, normally fetching $99.99, which makes its $20 discount feel even more significant.

Apple HomePod mini

Smart Speaker with Siri, Full-Range Driver, Dual Force-Cancelling Passive Radiators, Multiroom Audio with AirPlay, 360-Degree Sound Field, Four Microphones, Stereo Pair Support, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensors, Five Color Options
$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Released back in the fall of 2020, Apple's most affordable (by far) speaker to date is naturally not getting any younger, but with no (credible) word of a sequel yet, it's also not getting any less compelling. That's because the audio performance is objectively better than the HomePod mini's compact packaging might suggest, not exactly rivaling what Amazon's high-end Echo Studio offers but probably beating the diminutive Echo Dot and Echo Pop in that crucial department.

Of course, a good smart speaker is about more than just playing music from your favorite streaming service, but the HomePod mini also does a more than adequate job of searching the web for answers to your voice queries, setting reminders, creating lists, sending messages, checking your room's temperature, and even helping you control your entire smart home with little effort and no touching.

That explains how incredibly rare these deals still are after more than three years of commercial availability, and what's even more special about Best Buy's latest HomePod mini promotion is that you get complete freedom of choice on the chromatic front. That's right, all five color options are being sold at $79.99 at the time of this writing, although that's probably not going to be the case much longer. 

If history is any indication, the most popular hues will likely start going out of stock in a matter of hours, followed by... all the others before the week concludes.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter

Latest News

Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain
Amazon cuts the price of Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro by a whopping 53% making them dirt cheap and a real bargain
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
WhatsApp working to add more authentication options for Android users
WhatsApp working to add more authentication options for Android users
Weekly deals roundup: So many hot discounts on Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus stuff, so little time!
Weekly deals roundup: So many hot discounts on Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus stuff, so little time!
Apple still toys around with Epic's commission
Apple still toys around with Epic's commission
Another one bites the dust: Google axes its Pinterest-like app
Another one bites the dust: Google axes its Pinterest-like app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless