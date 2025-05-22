Apple hikes trade-in values for iPhone 12 and later models for a limited time



If you have an older iPhone model, now might be the time to get a deal done. From now through June 18th, Apple has raised the trade-in value of iPhone 12 and newer models from a range of $170-$630 to $200-$650. Besides the model, other things play an important role in determining the value of your iPhone as a trade-in. Apple does ask whether your device is in working condition and if the touchscreen and back glass are damaged.





Additionally, Apple asks whether all of the buttons on your phone work, if the camera lenses are damaged, if the battery holds a charge, and if the body is free of dents and scratches. You will also have to reveal if the display is marred by black and white spots, distortion, and lines.











The new price list shows that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been given a $20 hike in trade-in value up to $650 from $630. The iPhone 15 Pro also is valued at $20 higher as this device is now worth as much as $520 in a trade from the $500 Apple valued it at last month. Heck, let's put this information in a graph that makes it easier for you to understand,



Once you get your estimate on a trade-in value from the Apple Store website, choose a new Apple device, add the trade-in, and check out. Apple will send you an email confirmation explaining how to back up your data and how to prepare the device to be shipped. You can choose to drop off the trade-in device at an Apple Store or have it mailed in.





You can also trade-in non-Apple devices by tapping on this link and clicking the button that says "Find your trade-in value." You then give Apple information about the phone you are trading in and you'll receive an estimate from Apple. For example, Apple will credit me $75 if I trade in my 512GB Pixel 6 Pro and buy a new iPhone.



