Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Apple and GlobalStar partner to expand satellite connectivity for iPhones

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhone with Emergency SOS via satellite prompt.
In a move that signals a significant expansion of its satellite connectivity ambitions, Apple has deepened its partnership with GlobalStar. The tech giant has committed an additional $1.1 billion in upfront payments to enhance GlobalStar's satellite infrastructure and has acquired a 20% stake in the company for approximately $400 million.

This strategic investment aligns with Apple's ongoing efforts to leverage satellite technology to provide innovative features for its iPhone users. With the recent release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced the ability to send text messages via satellite, expanding the potential applications beyond emergency SOS.



First introduced with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, Emergency SOS via satellite was supposed to be free for only two years, which would have meant that users had to start paying for the service around this time of 2024. Instead, in November 2023, Apple surprised iPhone 14 users with an extra free year of Emergency SOS via satellite.

But while Apple currently offers these satellite services at no cost to users, the company has hinted at future monetization strategies. As the free trial period for Emergency SOS is set to expire in 2025, it's likely that Apple will introduce a subscription model or carrier-based plans to recoup its investment and generate additional revenue after the extended free period ends.

Potential monetization strategies could include tiered pricing for different levels of satellite service, bundling satellite connectivity with Apple One subscriptions, or partnering with mobile carriers to offer premium plans. However, Apple faces a delicate balancing act, as charging for emergency services could be perceived as exploitative.

As satellite technology continues to advance, Apple's strategic investments position the company to remain at the forefront of innovation. With expanded capabilities and a growing user base, the future of satellite connectivity holds immense potential for both Apple and its customers.

You can try out Emergency SOS via satellite right now


This is how the Emergency SOS UI looks when you have successfully activated it. (Image by Apple) - Apple and GlobalStar partner to expand satellite connectivity for iPhones
This is how the Emergency SOS UI looks when you have successfully activated it. (Image by Apple)

As long as you have an iPhone 14 or newer, you can give Emergency SOS via satellite a go. But before you put on your adventurer pants and head into some unknown wild territory, you might want to check out your phone's settings first.

Recommended Stories
While the feature usually only becomes available when you don't have WiFi and cellular connectivity, you can try a demo of it by going to Settings > Emergency SOS > Emergency SOS via Satellite > Try Demo. You will find it at the bottom of the Emergency SOS page. The feature won't appear if you try to search for it in the search bar at the top of the Settings app.

Keep in mind that Emergency SOS is not available in all regions. The available regions at the moment are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., and the U.S.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless