Apple and GlobalStar partner to expand satellite connectivity for iPhones

As long as you have an iPhone 14 or newer, you can give Emergency SOS via satellite a go. But before you put on your adventurer pants and head into some unknown wild territory, you might want to check out your phone's settings first.



While the feature usually only becomes available when you don't have WiFi and cellular connectivity, you can try a demo of it by going to Settings > Emergency SOS > Emergency SOS via Satellite > Try Demo. You will find it at the bottom of the Emergency SOS page. The feature won't appear if you try to search for it in the search bar at the top of the Settings app.





Keep in mind that Emergency SOS is not available in all regions. The available regions at the moment are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., and the U.S.