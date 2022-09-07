 Apple brings satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 - PhoneArena
Apple brings satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14

Apple
Apple brings satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14
The wait is finally over. Today, Apple has announced its iPhone 14 lineup. The event was dubbed “Far out” and alluded to a lingering cosmic theme. Why, you might ask? Because Apple is taking us to space with the iPhone 14

While the new smartphones bring a lot to the table, one of the most interesting features to come to this year’s iPhone lineup is satellite connectivity. Apparently, Apple has worked on the hardware aspect behind this for quite a while, because many analysts originally predicted that the feature would supposedly make its debut with the iPhone 13. 

They were just a tad off. One year later, it is finally here. The main purpose of satellite connectivity is to enable the facilitation of calls and text messages in places where traditional cellular connectivity is unavailable. This is especially useful (to put in lightly) in cases of emergency, when grievous circumstances demand immediate action. 

This is a developing story. More information will be added as the iPhone 14 announcement event unfolds.
