Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei

Just an interpretation of what the Apple foldable could look like, if it draws its inspiration from Samsung, not Huawei





Far East foldables

It will be a book style foldable;

It will come with a "wrap around foldable design";

It will come in 2026.

Pros and cons of such a design

Pros:

That's suave: Or, in other words, it looks good. Nope, "good" doesn't cut it. Such a design looks fantastic , like in "fantasy" or "sci-fi". It's not suited to everyone's taste, but then again, what is? You may not like it, but you can't deny that it looks like a thing from the next century.

Or, in other words, it looks good. Nope, "good" doesn't cut it. Such a design looks , like in "fantasy" or "sci-fi". It's not suited to everyone's taste, but then again, what is? You may not like it, but you can't deny that it looks like a thing from the next century. No crease: That's because of the radius at which the phone folds. It's big enough to allow a completely flat screen when the device is unfolded.

The "traditional" book style foldables come with a secondary screen on their cover lids. That's because you don't want to fold out your expensive toy after a notification vibration just to find out it's that pesky classmate from grade school who has uploaded a picture of their Guinea pig on Facebook. The outward bending phones have a single screen and that's it.





Cons:

Durability: It's obvious how the outward folding phone is more exposed to damage from drops, scratches, and everyday wear and tear. Just think about it: you'll be obsessing about all the ways things can go wrong. Spoiler alert: it doesn't matter which way you're dropping it. It's all screen.

It's obvious how the outward folding phone is more exposed to damage from drops, scratches, and everyday wear and tear. Just think about it: you'll be obsessing about all the ways things can go wrong. Spoiler alert: it doesn't matter which way you're dropping it. It's all screen. Maintenance: It's not just dropping the device. It's also the act of putting it down on the table. Unless you bring a piece of cloth along, be prepared to get scratches from the area you're putting the phone on.

It's not just dropping the device. It's also the act of putting it down on the table. Unless you bring a piece of cloth along, be prepared to get scratches from the area you're putting the phone on. The case with the case: As the outwards bending design is so unorthodox, having "traditional" cases and screen protectors is tough. One workaround solution is to use a sock-like pouch case.

As the outwards bending design is so unorthodox, having "traditional" cases and screen protectors is tough. One workaround solution is to use a sock-like pouch case. Battery: Yup, this is valid for all foldables and having a screen this large requires solid powering.

Yup, this is valid for all foldables and having a screen this large requires solid powering. Software limitations: Not all apps are fully optimized for the foldable format. This could lead to potential issues with app compatibility and usability.

Not all apps are fully optimized for the foldable format. This could lead to potential issues with app compatibility and usability. Price: This is going to be expensive, you can count on it.

