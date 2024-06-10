Foldable iPhone is coming sooner than you expected and will look nothing like Galaxy Z Fold 5
Earlier this year, a report suggested Apple wanted to make an outfolding iPhone but was concerned about the durability of such a design. It looks like all the issues have been addressed, as a new report says that the Cupertino giant is readying an iPhone with a 7.9-inch screen and a "wrap around foldable design."
While it has no foldable device planned for this year, it's planning to release a bendable 20.3-inch MacBook next year, according to Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu. The device will apparently resemble the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
Like Huawei's Mate Xs 2 (pictured in the header), it will fold outwards, which is why it won't need two display. This could make it lighter than the current best foldable phones that have two displays and the single-screen design could also help Apple achieve its rumored goal of making a foldable phone with no crease and no gap between the two halves in the folded state.
According to an earlier report, Apple will kick mass production of the foldable MacBook in late 2025, followed by a foldable smartphone in late 2026. The devices will reportedly target the "ultra- high-end market" meaning they will be quite expensive.
Except for Apple, every major smartphone manufacturer already has a foldable smartphone in its portfolio, but the iPhone maker seems to be in no rush and wants to make sure its first bendable smartphone is of a reasonable thickness and doesn't have a crease running down the screen.
After testing the waters with a foldable computer, which Apple allegedly thinks is less risky than a foldable iPhone, Apple will release its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Since the device is rumored to have a 7.9-inch screen, it will most certainly be a clamshell. Since it won't be an infolding device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, it won't need two screens.
