Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Apple could be receiving its first-ever DMA fine before the end of this month

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple logo on a column in an Apple store.
Apple seems to be about to face its first-ever fine under the EU's Digital Markets Act or DMA as soon as this month, according to a Bloomberg report. The EU issued its decision finding Apple in breach of the DMA back in June of this year.

Back in June, the fine was reported to be as high as 5% of Apple's "average daily worldwide turnover", which could amount to over $1 billion. It seems now EU watchdogs are now readying the penalty. It's reportedly related to Apple not allowing app developers to steer users to cheaper deals and offers outside of the App Store, reported anonymous sources.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager will be leaving her role later this month, but it seems the fine was assessed previously. Reportedly, the decision has not yet been finalized. According to the sources, the European Commission may finalize the fine before Vestager is due to leave office later this month.

Of course, it's always possible that the decision may get pushed back to later this year. Reportedly, the fine could also be accompanied by periodic penalty payments that would go on until Apple complies with the regulations. The anonymous sources also said the decision is still being drafted.

Apple rolled its initial DMA compliance efforts with iOS 17.4 in March, which added a reduction in App Store commissions. Since then, Apple has been working on changing things to comply with the regulations, including revising app marketplace requirements.

Other changes Apple announced in August were related to the browser choice screen, default apps, and deletable apps in the EU. Despite all these efforts though, the EU is still scrutinizing the tech giant, now also investigating if the iPad offers sufficient interoperability.

Apple seems more than ready to work on complying with the DMA, and the company has said it continues to constructively engage with the European Commission.

Recommended Stories
These legal battles can continue for a long time. Even if a decision is reached, I think Apple can still appeal and the process can be dragged out. I sincerely wish these issues get addressed quickly and Apple implements the needed changes so we can all enjoy tech and not worry about tech giants getting penalized.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless