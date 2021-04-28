Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Display

Apple sees iPad shortages later this year

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 28, 2021, 7:03 PM
Apple sees iPad shortages later this year
As we told you this afternoon, Apple reported a bombshell fiscal second quarter report with iPhone revenue up 65.5% and iPad sales up 79% year-over-year. After issuing the report, Apple hosted the traditional conference call and there was big (albeit not bullish) news from Apple.

According to AppleInsider, CEO Tim Cook told those listening to the call that there could be supply issues relating to the iPad and the Mac during the second half of this year. The executive noted that the issue will be with supply, not demand. When asked how the global chip shortage is impacting Apple, Cook said, "We expect to be supply-gated, not demand-gated."

Apple is already feeling the impact of the chip shortage acknowledged CFO Luca Maestri. While Maestri said that Apple expects "strong double-digit growth" year-over-year in the current quarter, on a sequential basis he expects to see larger declines than normal in revenue from the fiscal second quarter to the fiscal third quarter.

That mixed outlook has kept investors from sending Apple's shares soaring following the release of the tech giant's fiscal second quarter earnings report. As this is being written, Apple's stock is up $3.14 or 2.35% to $136.72 in muted after-hours trading.

When asked when Apple could see an end to the chip shortage, Cook said that it was hard to reply with a good answer. "In order to answer that question accurately, we would need to know the true demand from each player and how that changes over the next few months, so it's difficult to give a good answer," said Cook. He added that "We have a good handle on our demand, but what everybody else is doing, I don't know. We will do our best, that's what I can tell you."

During the conference call, Cook also mentioned the early user feedback to the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature which debuted with this past Monday's update to iOS 14.5. With ATT, users are asked to opt-in if they want to continue being tracked by third-party apps for the purpose of receiving online ads. Users can also choose not to be tracked, the decision expected to be made by 68% of iOS users.

CEO Cook said that the ATT feature was created so that Apple can stand up on behalf of its customers. The executive says that feedback has been "tremendous," but couldn't say whether most users were opting-out to getting tracked. Despite the uncertainty of the numbers, Apple's chief executive said that even if only a small number of people used it to opt-out of getting tracked, it would be worth it.

"Most people should make their own mind up, whether they would like to be tracked or not," said Cook, who pointed out that the goal of the new feature is to put the user in control, not Apple or a third-party.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple reports an incredible quarter with iPhone sales up 65.5% and iPad revenue soaring by 79%
Popular stories
Samsung's OLED displays outgrow phones to land in affordable Galaxy Book Pro 360 convertible
Popular stories
Sony's Xperia smartphone business reports first profit in years
Popular stories
Huawei FreeBuds 4i Review

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
As suspected, the mini-LED tech on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a downside

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless