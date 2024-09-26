Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Apple buck's EU AI Pact, joining Meta in standoff

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
An image reading Apple Intelligence in multiple colors.
Apple has once again found itself at odds with European Union regulators, this time over a new AI pact. While tech giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have signed onto the agreement, Apple and Meta have chosen to remain on the sidelines.

The EU's Artificial Intelligence Pact aims to establish guidelines and regulations for artificial intelligence development and deployment within the EU. However, Apple's stance suggests that the company may have reservations about the specific terms or implications of the agreement.

This latest development comes as Apple continues to face challenges in bringing its AI-powered features to EU users. The company has previously expressed its commitment to working with European regulators to address concerns and ensure compliance with local laws, but it seems there is a possibility that iPhone 16 owners in the EU won't get the new AI features the company has been hyping up.

The decision by Apple and Meta to abstain from the AI pact could have significant implications for the EU's efforts to regulate AI. Both companies are major players in the tech industry, and their absence could potentially hinder the pact's effectiveness.

As the EU's AI Act is gradually rolled out in the coming years, it remains to be seen whether Apple and Meta will eventually change their stance or if they will continue to resist the pact's provisions.

Understanding the EU AI Pact


The EU AI Pact is a voluntary agreement between technology companies and the European Union aimed at promoting responsible and ethical development of AI. The pact encourages companies to adhere to the principles outlined in the EU's AI Act, which is a set of regulations designed to govern AI systems within the European Union.

Key points of the EU AI Pact:


  • Voluntary nature: Companies are not legally obligated to sign the pact, but doing so demonstrates their commitment to responsible AI development.
  • Alignment with AI Act: The pact's principles are consistent with the requirements of the EU AI Act, which will come into full force in the coming years.
  • Early compliance: Companies that sign the pact can demonstrate their commitment to responsible AI practices and potentially gain a competitive advantage.
  • Focus on high-risk AI systems: The pact specifically addresses high-risk AI systems, such as those used in critical infrastructure or decision-making processes that can have significant impacts on people's lives.

Recommended Stories
By signing the pact, companies agree to adhere to principles such as transparency, accountability, robustness, and fairness in their AI development and deployment. This includes ensuring that AI systems are safe, reliable, and free from bias.

The EU AI Pact is a significant step towards establishing a framework for responsible AI development within the European Union. However, the decision by Apple and Meta to abstain from the agreement raises questions about the pact's effectiveness and the challenges of achieving consensus among major tech players.

But if Apple doesn't find a way to provide the new AI features coming with Apple Intelligence to the EU it might have to cave in and agree to the pact's commitment requirements.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless