Apple buck's EU AI Pact, joining Meta in standoff





Understanding the EU AI Pact



The EU AI Pact is a voluntary agreement between technology companies and the European Union aimed at promoting responsible and ethical development of AI. The pact encourages companies to adhere to the principles outlined in the EU's AI Act, which is a set of regulations designed to govern AI systems within the European Union.



Key points of the EU AI Pact:

Voluntary nature: Companies are not legally obligated to sign the pact, but doing so demonstrates their commitment to responsible AI development.

Alignment with AI Act: The pact's principles are consistent with the requirements of the EU AI Act, which will come into full force in the coming years.

Early compliance: Companies that sign the pact can demonstrate their commitment to responsible AI practices and potentially gain a competitive advantage.

Focus on high-risk AI systems: The pact specifically addresses high-risk AI systems, such as those used in critical infrastructure or decision-making processes that can have significant impacts on people's lives.



By signing the pact, companies agree to adhere to principles such as transparency, accountability, robustness, and fairness in their AI development and deployment. This includes ensuring that AI systems are safe, reliable, and free from bias. The EU AI Pact is a significant step towards establishing a framework for responsible AI development within the European Union. However, the decision by Apple and Meta to abstain from the agreement raises questions about the pact's effectiveness and the challenges of achieving consensus among major tech players.





But if Apple doesn't find a way to provide the new AI features coming with Apple Intelligence to the EU it might have to cave in and agree to the pact's commitment requirements.