Apple drops the charging cable from the AirPods 4 box
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Earlier this week, Apple dropped the latest generation of its earbuds, the AirPods 4. They come in two versions – a basic model and a higher-end option with Active Noise Cancelation, featuring tech almost on par with the AirPods Pro 2. Both are available for pre-order now, but just a heads up: neither version comes with a charging cable in the box.
Apple's tech specs page reveals that the latest AirPods boxes no longer include a USB-C charging cable. So, if you don't have a compatible charging cable already, you will need to grab one separately. For context, the AirPods 2 and 3 came with a charging cable, and both the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max still include one.
Even though Apple isn't including a charging cable with the new AirPods, it is safe to assume most users already have a compatible charger. The latest AirPods case uses a universal USB-C port, which matches the charging setup of most smartphones these days.
The AirPods 4 have shorter stems and now feature a force sensor, making it easier to control calls and playback. The charging case has also been downsized compared to the previous model. The version with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) promises about 4 hours of playtime per charge, while you can get up to 5 hours of listening time with noise control off.
Additionally, the AirPods 4 introduces Siri Interactions, allowing for hands-free control. You can simply nod to answer a call or shake your head to decline when Siri asks. This feature also extends to managing notifications, reading text messages, and more, adding a new layer of convenience.
Apple's tech specs page reveals that the latest AirPods boxes no longer include a USB-C charging cable. So, if you don't have a compatible charging cable already, you will need to grab one separately. For context, the AirPods 2 and 3 came with a charging cable, and both the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max still include one.
Even though Apple isn't including a charging cable with the new AirPods, it is safe to assume most users already have a compatible charger. The latest AirPods case uses a universal USB-C port, which matches the charging setup of most smartphones these days.
After all, the whole point of switching to USB-C as a universal standard is to cut down on cable clutter and have one cable work across all your devices. So, in that sense, it is not really a shocker that Apple decided to leave the charging cable out of the box. Though to be honest, it is always nice to get a fresh one with a new gadget.
AirPods 4 has a shortened stem with a new force sensor. | Image credit – Apple
The AirPods 4 have shorter stems and now feature a force sensor, making it easier to control calls and playback. The charging case has also been downsized compared to the previous model. The version with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) promises about 4 hours of playtime per charge, while you can get up to 5 hours of listening time with noise control off.
Additionally, the AirPods 4 introduces Siri Interactions, allowing for hands-free control. You can simply nod to answer a call or shake your head to decline when Siri asks. This feature also extends to managing notifications, reading text messages, and more, adding a new layer of convenience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: