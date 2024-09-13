Apple drops the charging cable from the AirPods 4 box

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
AirPods 4 in its charging case on a white background.
Earlier this week, Apple dropped the latest generation of its earbuds, the AirPods 4. They come in two versions – a basic model and a higher-end option with Active Noise Cancelation, featuring tech almost on par with the AirPods Pro 2. Both are available for pre-order now, but just a heads up: neither version comes with a charging cable in the box.

Apple's tech specs page reveals that the latest AirPods boxes no longer include a USB-C charging cable. So, if you don't have a compatible charging cable already, you will need to grab one separately. For context, the AirPods 2 and 3 came with a charging cable, and both the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max still include one.

Even though Apple isn't including a charging cable with the new AirPods, it is safe to assume most users already have a compatible charger. The latest AirPods case uses a universal USB-C port, which matches the charging setup of most smartphones these days.

After all, the whole point of switching to USB-C as a universal standard is to cut down on cable clutter and have one cable work across all your devices. So, in that sense, it is not really a shocker that Apple decided to leave the charging cable out of the box. Though to be honest, it is always nice to get a fresh one with a new gadget.



The AirPods 4 have shorter stems and now feature a force sensor, making it easier to control calls and playback. The charging case has also been downsized compared to the previous model. The version with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) promises about 4 hours of playtime per charge, while you can get up to 5 hours of listening time with noise control off.

Additionally, the AirPods 4 introduces Siri Interactions, allowing for hands-free control. You can simply nod to answer a call or shake your head to decline when Siri asks. This feature also extends to managing notifications, reading text messages, and more, adding a new layer of convenience.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

