Take a gander at Apple's new ad for one of its hottest selling products

Today, Apple released a new television ad for the AirPods Pro that shows a young woman wearing the accessory. The Transparency mode on the AirPods Pro allows her to hear the sounds of the city during the day such as vehicles driving by, car horns blaring and other pedestrians chatting. But when she presses the stem on the device to turn on Active Noise Cancellation, the sounds of the city disappear and our AirPods Pro wearing heroine only hears her tunes through the earbuds. The Active Noise Cancellation works so well, she feels as if she is all alone in the city in the middle of the night, able to dance as if no one else were around her. As Apple says, "AirPods Pro offer unprecedented control. Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode to interact with the world around you."