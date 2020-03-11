Accessories Apple Wearables

Take a gander at Apple's new ad for one of its hottest selling products

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 11, 2020, 9:11 PM
Take a gander at Apple's new ad for one of its hottest selling products
One of Apple's most popular products is the wireless Bluetooth AirPods. The product is part of Apple's Wearables unit, the company's fastest-growing business segment. During calendar 2019, Apple sold 60 million pairs of AirPods and it planned on producing 45 million pairs during the first half of this year. But the coronavirus shut down factories both assembling the product and those making the parts and components for the earbuds.

Last month, available stocks of AirPods were so low that all available units were being held for orders coming from both the on-line and off-line Apple Stores. While this has allowed Apple to keep the standard AirPods in stock for those ordering on-line from it, consumers who want to order the AirPods Pro have a two to three-month delay. Priced at $249, the "Pro" version of the earbuds offers Active Noise Cancellation, customized fit, sweat and water resistance and more. The standard version of the AirPods costs $159 ($199 for the AirPods with a wireless charging case).

Today, Apple released a new television ad for the AirPods Pro that shows a young woman wearing the accessory. The Transparency mode on the AirPods Pro allows her to hear the sounds of the city during the day such as vehicles driving by, car horns blaring and other pedestrians chatting. But when she presses the stem on the device to turn on Active Noise Cancellation, the sounds of the city disappear and our AirPods Pro wearing heroine only hears her tunes through the earbuds. The Active Noise Cancellation works so well, she feels as if she is all alone in the city in the middle of the night, able to dance as if no one else were around her. As Apple says, "AirPods Pro offer unprecedented control. Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. Transparency mode to interact with the world around you."



By the way, in case you were wondering about the song that is heard during the ad, it is called "The Difference" by Flume featuring Toro y Moi.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless