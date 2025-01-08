Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Survey shows how much iPhone users rely on the device

An iPhone 16 Pro Max is held on the top and bottom of the deivce showing off the rear of the device.
Consumers who own Apple devices rely on their iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) quantified this reliance by conducting a survey that asked Apple device owners how long they would wait to replace or repair a lost or broken Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Incredibly, 83% of iPhone owners would replace a lost or broken iPhone in one or two days. 47% would replace the device on the same day it couldn't be found or no longer worked correctly.

The survey indicates that most iPhone users wouldn't wait too long to buy a replacement for a missing iPhone or pay to have a broken unit repaired. That tells you just how much iPhone users rely on the product. The survey reveals that an incredible 96% of iPhone owners wouldn't go longer than a week before they paid to replace their lost iPhone or to have their broken one repaired. 

That compares to 85% of iPad users and 89% of Mac users who wouldn't wait longer than a week to buy a replacement for their lost device or shell out the cash to have a broken one repaired. Those figures might not be as high as the results from iPhone users but are very impressive nonetheless.

Those rockin' an iPad would be quick to pay for a replacement or a repair of their tablet. 58% responded to the survey by saying that they would be willing to pay for a new iPad or to have their broken unit fixed within one or two days after their device went missing or stopped working. 27% admitted that they would spend the necessary cash to buy a new iPad or have their tablet fixed on the same day their device was lost or was broken. Only 4% said that they could wait longer than a month to replace or repair their iPad compared to the 1% of iPhone users who said the same thing about their iOS-powered handset.

CIRP graph shows how quickly Apple device owners pay to replace or repair a device.
Chart shows how quickly iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will replace or repair their devices. | Image credit-CIRP

Mac users might not be as dependent on the product as iPhone users are on theirs, but they do rely on their computers more than iPad users need their tablets. 70% would replace or repair a lost or busted Mac in the first day or two with 34% unable to wait longer than the same day their Mac went missing or stopped working. 19% couldn't wait more than a week for a replacement or a repair and only 6% could wait for longer than a month.

The bottom line is that iPhone, iPad, and Mac users really rely on these products. If something should happen to them and they cannot be used, a replacement or repair is initiated quickly so that the user doesn't go too long without their coveted devices.
