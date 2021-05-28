$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple Software updates Apps

Apple tells podcast creators that the launch of its subscription platform is delayed

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 28, 2021, 7:18 PM
Apple tells podcast creators that the launch of its subscription platform is delayed
Back in April, Apple announced that it would launch Apple Podcasts Subscriptions in May allowing users to subscribe to premium content offered by podcast creators. In exchange for paying a creator to listen to his/her podcast, subscribers will get to listen to content ad-free and have access to bonus content available to subscribers only. 9to5Mac reports that Apple disseminated an email today to podcast providers saying that it will delay the new platform developed for paid podcasts until June.

9to5Mac obtained a copy of the email and in it, the tech giant explains that it is delaying the launch so that it can "ensure the best experience for creators and listeners." The missive states "We’re writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We’ve been delighted by the response to last month’s announcement and it’s exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day."


Apple continues by adding that "To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June." In the email Apple addresses this and says, "Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We’ve addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us."

When Apple dropped iOS 14.6 a few days ago, it included support for podcast subscriptions and tweaked some of the application design that was not well-received by users. We will have to wait a few weeks to see whether the delay announced by Apple results in much needed improvements to the Podcasts Subscriptions app.

