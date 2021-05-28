Apple tells podcast creators that the launch of its subscription platform is delayed
Back in April, Apple announced that it would launch Apple Podcasts Subscriptions in May allowing users to subscribe to premium content offered by podcast creators. In exchange for paying a creator to listen to his/her podcast, subscribers will get to listen to content ad-free and have access to bonus content available to subscribers only. 9to5Mac reports that Apple disseminated an email today to podcast providers saying that it will delay the new platform developed for paid podcasts until June.
Apple continues by adding that "To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June." In the email Apple addresses this and says, "Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We’ve addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us."
When Apple dropped iOS 14.6 a few days ago, it included support for podcast subscriptions and tweaked some of the application design that was not well-received by users. We will have to wait a few weeks to see whether the delay announced by Apple results in much needed improvements to the Podcasts Subscriptions app.