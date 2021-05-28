Apple tells podcast creators that the launch of its subscription platform is delayed

Back in April, Apple announced that it would launch Apple Podcasts Subscriptions in May allowing users to subscribe to premium content offered by podcast creators. In exchange for paying a creator to listen to his/her podcast, subscribers will get to listen to content ad-free and have access to bonus content available to subscribers only. 9to5Mac reports that Apple disseminated an email today to podcast providers saying that it will delay the new platform developed for paid podcasts until June.





9to5Mac obtained a copy of the email and in it, the tech giant explains that it is delaying the launch so that it can "ensure the best experience for creators and listeners." The missive states "We’re writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We’ve been delighted by the response to last month’s announcement and it’s exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day."







Apple continues by adding that "To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June." In the email Apple addresses this and says, "Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We’ve addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us." Apple continues by adding that "To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June." In the email Apple addresses this and says, "Over the last few weeks, some creators have experienced delays in the availability of their content and access to Apple Podcasts Connect. We’ve addressed these disruptions and encourage creators experiencing any issues to contact us."



