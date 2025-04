Apple wanted control, Meta wanted data and that just cost them hundreds of millions

– Meta, April 2025





So, what exactly triggered those fines?

Recommended Stories

Apple got hit because the EU found it was blocking developers from directing users to cheaper offers outside of the App Store. In other words, Apple made sure everything had to go through its own store, cutting off more affordable options for users and developers alike.As for Meta, its fine came down to its controversial "pay or give up your data" model. Basically, users either had to cough up cash to avoid being tracked or agree to have their personal data used across Facebook and Instagram.The EU didn't like that setup one bit. It said Meta didn't offer a truly equivalent, less personalized experience for those who didn't want their data combined – and that users couldn't really give proper, free consent under those terms.The fine only covers the stretch between March and November 2024, which is when Meta was running that model before introducing a supposedly more privacy-friendly version – though that is still under the EU's microscope.Interestingly, while the fines sound big, they are pretty tame compared to the billions Google had to pay last year or what former EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager used to hand out According to insiders, the relatively small fines were influenced by how short the violations lasted, a shift in focus toward making companies comply instead of just punishing them and some caution around stirring political drama – think the tariffs Trump's administration wants to put in place.Now the clock's ticking. Apple has to lift restrictions stopping devs from pointing users to better deals and Meta is already trying to negotiate a new version of its pay-or-consent model. Both companies have two months to sort things out or they will face daily fines until they do.