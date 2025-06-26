Apple’s latest EU App Store update unlocks more freedom for developers

Apple has announced new App Store rule changes for developers in the European Union , marking one of its biggest shifts yet as it works to comply with the region’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The updates affect how developers can promote their apps, link to outside content, and handle payments, whether or not they use Apple's alternative business terms in the EU.





Previously, developers who opted into Apple's EU-specific terms were only allowed to include one static URL in their apps, with strict limits on tracking, redirects, and where those links could lead. These developers were also only allowed to promote offers tied to their own websites.





Under the new policy, those limitations are being lifted. Developers can now promote their offers across more platforms, including other apps, external websites, and alternative app stores. These promotions can appear directly inside their apps through either in-app interfaces or webviews. They can also use multiple URLs and include tracking parameters or redirects.

Apple is also softening its approach to the warning message users see when clicking on external links. This message will now only appear the first time, with an option to turn it off for future interactions in the same app.





These updates are effective immediately for EU developers.





— Apple representative in a statement to 9to5Mac





What about fees?

Apple is also making several changes to the way it charges fees. A new 2% Initial Acquisition Fee will apply to sales of digital goods and services made by new users during their first six months. This fee is waived for developers in the Small Business Program and for returning users.





In addition, Apple is dividing its Store Services Fee into two levels. Tier One includes basic services like app distribution and security features and comes with a 5% fee. This tier leaves out many typical App Store features such as automatic updates, App Store search visibility, and user reviews. Tier Two includes all standard services and comes with a 13% fee, or 10% for small developers or long-term subscriptions.



Recommended Stories

Apple is also adjusting its Core Technology Fee. Developers on the standard terms will now have the option to pay a 5% commission on sales made through promoted external payments instead of the €0.50 per-install fee that applies once an app exceeds 1 million annual installs.





By January 1, 2026, Apple says it will shift to a single business model in the EU that uses this commission-based structure for all developers. The company has until July 7 to submit its appeal.





While Apple’s latest changes do give developers more freedom, it’s clear the company is still trying to maintain control over its ecosystem. By loosening rules around linking, promotions, and payment options, Apple is finally giving ground in areas it long held tightly. However, the introduction of new fees and tiered services shows it isn’t backing down entirely.





In my opinion, whether this marks the beginning of a more open App Store or just a temporary concession remains to be seen. The EU may continue to pressure Apple into further changes, which it has already done by going after AirDrop and AirPlay , or Apple could succeed in shaping the final outcome through its appeal. For now, developers in the EU have a bit more room to operate, but the full picture is far from settled.