Apple CarPlay Ultra launches today, but only one luxury brand gets it first
Apple’s next-gen in-car experience is here, but most iPhone users will have to keep waiting
CarPlay Ultra, Apple’s long-anticipated upgrade to its in-car infotainment platform, is officially rolling out today. However, there’s a catch. The next-gen system is only available on new Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for now, with a software update planned for existing models in the coming weeks.
CarPlay Ultra is designed to be more than just a prettier version of standard CarPlay. It fully integrates with a car’s onboard systems, allowing the iPhone to power not just the central display, but also the instrument cluster and other driver-facing screens. That includes detailed vehicle data like tire pressure, fuel levels, and driver assistance status, all customized to match each automaker’s design language.
The interface itself is flexible, with Apple and carmakers working together to create themes that reflect each brand’s identity. Drivers can also tweak wallpaper and color accents to personalize the layout. Apple’s own widgets now appear throughout the car’s screens, bringing features like calendar previews, music, and weather updates into focus wherever it makes the most sense.
CarPlay Ultra clusters: Climate, radio, widgets, ADAS, maps, and now playing. | Images credit — Apple
CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes. | Images credit — Apple
What sets CarPlay Ultra apart from Android Automotive, which powers Google Built-in cars, is that it still runs entirely off the iPhone. Android Automotive, on the other hand, operates natively on the vehicle’s hardware. This gives Apple the advantage of tighter privacy controls and seamless iOS integration — but it also means you’ll need an iPhone 12 or newer running iOS 18.5 to use it.
Apple says it’s working with other automakers to expand CarPlay Ultra. Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are next in line, though there’s no confirmed timeline or model list yet. For now, that leaves the experience limited to Aston Martin buyers, which may come as a disappointment to many iPhone users who were hoping for a broader rollout.
As connected car platforms continue to evolve, Apple’s strategy with CarPlay Ultra is clear: offer deep integration and brand-specific customization, while keeping the iPhone at the center of the experience. The result is a slick, unified dashboard that feels native to the car — if you’re lucky enough to have one of the few vehicles that supports it.
