The next-gen CarPlay is still coming, and it could let you add iPhone-like widgets
It looks like Apple is still pushing forward with the next-gen CarPlay, even though it missed its own 2024 launch target. But when it finally arrives, we now have a pretty clear idea of what to expect.
A recent leak revealed images of next-generation CarPlay, which were filed in an EU database last month. Apple had already teased customizable widgets for the new CarPlay, and these images offer a detailed look at the widget selection screens.
Some of the options shown so far include a Clock widget, weather updates, and a preview of your next Calendar event. They all appear in square formats, but it looks like there are other layouts to choose from too.
The new CarPlay is set to offer a high level of customization, giving automakers the ability to adjust the design to fit their brand’s style. Car interior designers will be able to craft unique graphics, logos, and instrument cluster layouts that match the brand's overall vibe.
The widget system in next-gen CarPlay looks pretty familiar, similar to what we see on iOS and iPadOS. A blank space on the interface says "Add widgets," and tapping it opens a new screen where you can browse and pick your preferred widget.
One of the screens shows a large widget split in two, with a map on the left and a Now Playing progress bar on the right. Another example features a similar-sized widget, but this time, it's fully dedicated to the Now Playing screen.
Images of next-generation CarPlay and its customizable widgets. | Image credit – @aaronp613/X
As mentioned, the CarPlay 2 interface, of which we got a glimpse a while back, closely resembles the widget system already seen on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, which is a plus for Apple users who are already familiar with it. With widgets, drivers can easily access what they need while on the road, making things more convenient.
Apple first teased the next-gen CarPlay back in June 2022 at WWDC, announcing it would launch in 2024. But that deadline has come and gone without any word from Apple, leaving us all still waiting.
