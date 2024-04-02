Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple Card Savings account interest rate set to dip slightly starting this week

By
Apple
Apple Card Savings account interest rate set to dip slightly
Apple and Goldman Sachs have been tweaking the interest rate on the Apple Card Savings account recently. The Savings account was introduced about a year ago with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.15% for the first eight months. In December, the rate bumped up to 4.25%, then to 4.35% in early January, and further increased to 4.5% later in January. However, it seems that the savings account is now set for its first-ever interest rate decrease.

According to MacRumors, the annual percentage yield is set to shift to 4.4% starting April 3. This intel comes from "data on Apple's backend." However, neither Apple nor Goldman Sachs has publicly confirmed this change yet.

Once the rate change officially kicks in, Apple will probably shoot out a push notification to Apple Card Savings account users, giving them the heads up about the adjustment.

Even with the rate dropping to 4.4%, the Apple Card Savings account still holds its own against other high-yield savings accounts. Typically, these accounts offer rates ranging between 4.25% and 5.25%. For instance, the Marcus savings account by Goldman Sachs provides a 4.5% APY, American Express offers a 4.35% APY, and UFB Direct boasts a 5.25% APY.

The Apple Card Savings account is just for Apple Card users. When you earn Daily Cash rewards with your Apple Card, you can choose to have that cash automatically put into the high-yield Savings account in the Wallet app. Plus, Apple Card users can also add more money using a linked bank account or their Apple Cash balance. Interest gets compounded daily and paid out at the end of each month.

The Apple Card, which operates through the Wallet app, has millions of users who collectively hold over $10 billion in associated Savings accounts. While Apple oversees the card through its app, the backend operations are managed by Goldman Sachs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless