Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!

Apple
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: Here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a
Enough with the binge-watching of financial podcasts, YouTube experts and Wall Street expats: it’s time to make some money! Of course, we can’t give you any financial advice, but here’s something you should know.

Apple is now alluring customers to its Apple Card project with another interest rate increase for the savings accounts. Apple notified Apple Card users that their money in the savings account are now accruing interest at 4.5%. That’s the second increase in the same month (via 9to5Mac).

In December 2023, the savings rate was 4.25%. Then, in early January 2024, it jumped to 4.35% and now, it’s 4.5%. For an account with no associated fees, these rises make the account significantly more competitive with the wider market of high-yield savings accounts, as the report says.

For example, if one has $1000 in Apple Card savings, with the new 4.5% interest rate the money will grow to $1045 after a year of being held in the account. And – this is crucial – if the interest rate stays the same for the time being.

Of course, in the financial world nothing is permanent and monstrous fluctuations do happen from time to time, causing fiscal hiccups for some and near-total wiping out for others.

The interest rate will rise or fall depending on the actions of the Federal Reserve and the state of the wider economy, warns the report and reminds that Apple Card savings account users are free to move their money elsewhere, at any time, if they decide to do so.

For some months now, it’s known that Apple’s partnership with Goldman Sachs is reportedly coming to an end. While a new partner is sought for the Apple Card, the Cupertino giant is offering Apple Card users some nice free subscriptions until the end of January 2025.

Apple Card holders who are new subscribers to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, or Apple News+ are getting 3 free months of each service. If you’ve been previously subscribed to any of these services, you still qualify for the offer, but you’ll only get 2 free months.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
The powerful JBL Boombox 3 speaker is slashed down to a record low price with 1-year warranty
The powerful JBL Boombox 3 speaker is slashed down to a record low price with 1-year warranty

Latest News

Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is once again deeply discounted at the official store
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is once again deeply discounted at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless