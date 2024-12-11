Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple and Broadcom Collaborating on AI-Driven Server Chip, Expected by 2026

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Processors
Image of an Apple store at night with glowing Apple logo.
Apple is reportedly working with Broadcom to develop its first AI-focused server chip, according to The Information (paywalled). The chip, codenamed “Baltra,” is expected to be ready for mass production by 2026 and will mark Apple’s initial foray into server hardware designed specifically for artificial intelligence tasks.

This move could redefine Apple’s AI infrastructure, enabling more advanced services like Siri and other AI-driven applications.

Why Apple is partnering with Broadcom


While Apple has been designing its own processors for over a decade, including the A-series and M-series chips, the Baltra AI chip represents a new direction. Apple’s M-series chips, which power its Private Cloud Compute system, were not originally designed for the unique demands of large-scale AI workloads.

Enter Broadcom, a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer specializing in server technology. Apple and Broadcom have a long-standing partnership, including a multi-billion-dollar agreement for 5G radio frequency components. Broadcom’s expertise in server chip manufacturing provides Apple with the infrastructure needed to build high-performance AI hardware. This collaboration allows Apple to leverage Broadcom’s networking and processing capabilities while maintaining control over chip design and optimization.

What Baltra could mean for Apple Intelligence


The new AI server chip is poised to bring significant advancements to Apple Intelligence, Apple’s internal AI platform. Currently, Apple runs its AI processes, including Siri’s natural language processing, through M-series chips. However, a dedicated AI server chip would allow for specialized architectures optimized for complex tasks like large-scale machine learning, conversational AI, and real-time natural language processing.

This aligns with Mark Gurman’s report from Bloomberg, which suggests Apple is developing a more conversational version of Siri to rival ChatGPT and Claude. This enhanced Siri, rumored for 2026, could leverage Baltra’s capabilities to deliver faster, more accurate, and intuitive responses.

A strategic move in a competitive AI market


As Amazon, Google, and Microsoft continue to dominate the AI infrastructure space, Apple’s investment in Baltra shows its determination to compete. By designing proprietary hardware, Apple ensures greater control over privacy and security—key selling points in its ecosystem.

Apple’s partnership with Broadcom not only bolsters its AI ambitions but also signals its readiness to evolve its infrastructure to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence, potentially reshaping its services for the future.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless