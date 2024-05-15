Apple finally brings Battery Health to the iPad with the new iPad Pro M4 (2024) and iPad Air M2 (2024)

New iPads now show Battery Health like iPhones







The Apple-focused tech media outlet iCulture reports that all the latest iPads unveiled last week come equipped with the Battery Health menu. This means iPad users can now conveniently check their maximum battery capacity without the hassle of using third-party apps.



You can find the new Battery Health menu on the iPad Air M2 (2024) and iPad Pro M4 (2024) by navigating to:



Settings

Battery

Battery Health



You will find almost the same options and info as on the latest iPhones. The battery condition tells you how the battery's holding up (like "Normal"), while the maximum capacity shows how it stacks up against a brand-new one.



You will also be able to check the number of complete charging cycles – that is how many times it's been fully charged from 0% to 100%. Plus, you will see details about when the battery was manufactured and first put to use.



Similar to the iPhone 15 series, the new iPads offer an option to cap the maximum charge at 80% to extend the battery's lifespan. This means the iPad automatically calls it quits on charging once it hits the 80% mark.



Unfortunately, none of these features will be accessible on older iPad models, even with the latest iPadOS update, version 17.5. So, if you are rocking an older iPad, you will still need third-party apps to keep tabs on battery health and you won’t have the option to limit the charge to 80%.



Sure, Apple might tweak this down the road with a software update, but it is doubtful, especially since only the newest iPhones come packed with all these bells and whistles.



Last week, Apple turned heads with its latest iPad lineup. What's got everyone talking? Well, for starters, the Air model is breaking tradition by offering not one but two sizes. And that is not all – the Pro models are stepping up their game with dazzling OLED displays. If you want to read more about them, check out the iPad Pro M4 (2024) review and the iPad Air M2 (2024) review.

For iPhone users, checking battery health straight from the Settings app has been a thing for a while. But for iPad owners? Nope, at least not until now. Apple's changing the game with the new iPad Pro M4 (2024) and iPad Air M2 (2024), rolling out the Battery Health menu to iPadOS for the first time.